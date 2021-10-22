Man arrested at UK airport over Manchester Arena terror attack

British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing have arrested a man on suspicion of a terrorist offence, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man, 24, was arrested on Friday at Manchester Airport as he returned to Britain on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism, the force said. The detainee was from Manchester, police said.

Twenty-two people, including seven children, were killed in the attack at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

On Thursday, Ismail Abedi, 28, the brother of Salman Abedi who carried out the attack, failed to appear at a public inquiry hearing into the bombing.

Another brother, Hashem Abedi, was in August 2020 found guilty of murder and sentenced to at least 55 years in prison for helping to plan the attack.

The brothers were born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of Muammar Qaddafi.

The senior investigating officer, Simon Barraclough, said: "Greater Manchester Police remains firmly committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena, whether that is by supporting the ongoing public inquiry or by continuing to pursue leads with regards to the criminal investigation.

"Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve."