Widow wins right to sue Egyptian hotel operator in English court over husband's death

The widow of a prominent British lawyer who died in a Cairo road accident has won the right to sue the Egyptian hotel operator she booked the fatal tour through.

Lawyers for Lady Christine Brownlie said the ruling by the Supreme Court of England & Wales had important implications for English nationals killed or injured abroad.

It means the High Court in England can hear the case after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by FS Cairo, which operates the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo.

Lady Brownlie suffered injuries, her husband Sir Ian Brownlie died and his daughter also passed away during the 2010 crash. They had booked a desert safari tour through the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo. The driver was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

“This judgment will provide welcome clarity for any other English nationals who have the misfortune to be injured or killed in foreign accidents, and who wish to bring their claims in the English Courts,” said Terrence Donovan, a partner at Kingsley Napley LLP.

“Lady Brownlie, by her courage and determination, has done a great favour to them, and made an important contribution to English travel law.”

The family had booked a desert safari tour through the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo. Getty Images

Lady Brownlie had initially brought her claim against Four Seasons Holdings Incorporated, a Toronto-based company, for damages for injury and losses suffered as a result of the accident.

It was later found that the firm did not own or operate the hotel, so she was able to amend her claim so that it could be brought against FS Cairo, an Egyptian company, instead.

Sir Ian was a barrister who specialised in international law and had advised the-then US president Jimmy Carter during the Iran hostage crisis.