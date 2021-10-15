Police look into Norway bow-and-arrow killer's mental health

Police are investigating the mental health of the suspected bow-and-arrow killer who rampaged through a quiet Norwegian town.

Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who converted to Islam, was known to security services but his name was also passed to medical professionals.

Braathen confessed to the killing of five people in Kongsberg on Wednesday and was ordered to be moved to a medical centre, police said on Friday.

Officers looked into several lines of inquiry, including anger, revenge, impulse, extremism, illness and provocation, said Police Inspector Per Thomas Omholt.

“The hypothesis that has been strengthened the most in the first days of the investigation is that the background is illness,” he said.

Four women and one man were killed, while three other people were injured.

The suspect was being held in a locked “psychiatric institution” and other lines of inquiry were still being pursued, he added.

Police had earlier said Braathen had shown signs of radicalisation, with the attack appearing to be an “act of terror".

Oyvind Aas, head of operations at Buskerud police, talks to the press at the scene where a man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others in the southeastern town of Kongsberg, Norway, on October 13. AFP

Norway’s domestic intelligence agency said on Thursday the case appeared to be “an act of terrorism” but cautioned that the investigation was continuing.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on Friday that in 2015 the agency, known by its acronym PST, got information about Braathen and in 2017 its officers met the suspect.

The following year, PST contacted Norwegian health authorities about the man and concluded that he was not driven by religion or ideology, but was seriously mentally ill.

Determining whether the attack was an act of terrorism or the result of a psychiatric issue “will be a vital, important part of the investigation”, the head of the PST security police, Hans Sverre Sjoevold, said.

Inspector Omholt said three weapons were used in the attack, but declined to identify the types or to reveal how the five victims were killed.

He said investigators need to interview more witnesses and don’t want their accounts tainted by what they read in the news.