Mistakes and 'important failures' in UK Covid response cost lives, report finds

Serious errors and delays by the UK government and its scientific advisers cost lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, a critical report from MPs claims.

The report calls the Covid response in the early days of the outbreak “one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced".

Britain’s pandemic preparation was far too focused on influenza and the delays in lockdown measures led to a higher death toll, found the report, which was released on Tuesday.

Some relatives of those who died called the report “laughable” for praising efforts of the vaccination programme while trying to “ignore and gaslight bereaved families”.

READ MORE Hundreds miss life-saving breast cancer screenings during pandemic

The cross-party report from the science and technology committee and the health and social care committee said the UK's pandemic planning was too “narrowly and inflexibly based on a flu model” and failed to learn lessons from Sars, Mers and Ebola.

The report said the “success of the vaccine programme has redeemed many of the persistent failings of other parts of the national response, such as the test and trace system, so that the outcome is far better than would have been the case without this success".

Hannah Brady, spokeswoman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, criticised the report authors for failing to speak to relatives of people who died from Covid.

Hannah Brady, holding photos of her father, Shaun Brady, and grandmother Margaret Brady, who she lost to coronavirus. PA

“What a surprise: a committee led by the previous health secretary and which exclusively spoke to his friends in government, found that the deaths of 150,000 people were 'redeemed' by the vaccine roll-out," Ms Brady said.

“The report is 122 pages long, but manages to barely mention the over 150,000 bereaved families.

“Sadly, this is what we expected, as the committee explicitly refused to speak to us or any bereaved families, instead insisting they were only interested in speaking to their colleagues and friends.

“The report it's produced is laughable, and more interested in political arguments about whether you can bring laptops to Cobra meetings than it is in the experiences of those who tragically lost parents, partners or children to Covid-19.

“This is an attempt to ignore and gaslight bereaved families, who will see it as a slap in the face.”

Ms Brady said the report proved that a judge-led independent inquiry, which has been promised by the government in spring, “must have bereaved families at its heart".

MPs concluded it was 'astonishing' that it took so long to implement a full lockdown. AFP

The former chief medical office, Prof Dame Sally Davies, told MPs there was “group think”, with infectious disease experts not believing that “Sars, or another Sars, would get from Asia to us".

The UK's national risk register, which was in place at the start of the pandemic, said “the likelihood of an emerging infectious disease spreading within the UK is assessed to be lower than that of a pandemic flu”.

It also said only up to 100 people may die during any outbreak of an emerging infectious disease.

Once Covid emerged in China, the UK policy was to take a “gradual and incremental approach” to interventions such as social distancing, isolation and lockdowns.

In their study, the MPs said this was “a deliberate policy” proposed by scientists and adopted by UK governments, which has now been shown to be “wrong” and led to a higher death toll.

The MPs said the “decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic, and the advice that led to them, rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced".

The MPs concluded it was only in the days leading up to the March 23 lockdown that people within government and advisers “experienced simultaneous epiphanies that the course the UK was following was wrong, possibly catastrophically so".

A paper from Imperial College London, presented to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, was among models showing that an unmitigated epidemic could result in about 500,000 UK deaths.

MPs concluded it was “astonishing” it took so long for Sage to say a full lockdown was needed and for the government to implement one.