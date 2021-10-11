Prince Andrew investigation dropped by London police

Police in London have said they will take no further action after conducting a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who is taking legal action against Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre is suing Queen Elizabeth II’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked to Britain aged 17 and forced to have sex with the prince in London. At the time of the alleged incident she was a minor under US law.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has categorically denied all the allegations.

In August, when asked about the recently reported US legal action, London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said she had asked officers to again review allegations connected to Epstein.

In a radio interview, she said “no one is above the law” when questioned about claims of sexual assault against Prince Andrew.

Today, the Met said: “As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

The update also confirmed the force had completed its review into allegations reported in June by Channel 4 that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

Virginia Giuffre, centre/right, claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. Reuters

Maxwell is a former girlfriend of Epstein.

The Met said: “We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies that are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

The Sunday Times reported that officers had contacted Ms Giuffre, but the Met said they do not confirm who they might have spoken to as part of police inquiries.

Last week, a US judge agreed that Andrew’s lawyers could receive a copy of a 2009 settlement they believe will nullify the civil case against the royal.