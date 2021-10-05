Luxury Knightsbridge stores damaged as flash flooding hits London

London was hit by flash flooding on Tuesday badly damaging businesses and homes in the west of the city.

Footage showed cars and buses slowly driving through several inches of floodwater in Knightsbridge, just metres from the Kuwaiti Embassy and near the Harrods department store. Water could be seen seeping into luxury stores.

Met Office forecasters recorded around 35 millimetres of rain in nearby St James Park overnight, most of which fell the space of just an hour.

Knightsbridge looking a bit flooded... pic.twitter.com/0YVhTQn31f — Brother James (@Brojames_music) October 5, 2021

The Met Office tweeted at 5am: "Torrential rain continues to move east this morning, with localised flooding possible

"St James’s Park in London has recorded 26mm (just over an inch) of rain in the past hour".

Nellie, who runs the Beauty Spot Salon in Knightsbridge, said her business would be shut for the foreseeable future and that it would "take a long time to recover".

The entire lower ground floor of the business was now submerged under flood water which had completely damaged hairdryers and other electrical equipment inside.

"Everything has been flooded", she told The National, adding that she had struggled to get help from emergency services, including the fire brigade.

Buses have diverted from the area as a result of the weather and many Tube services have been badly disrupted.

Transport for London said flooding at Gloucester Road station had caused severe delays on the Circle and District Lines. There is also no service between Kensington (Olympia) and Clapham Junction due to flooding in the Imperial Wharf area.

Harrods Department store told The National it had been unaffected by the flooding and was operating as normal.