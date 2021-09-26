Women win majority of seats in Iceland's parliament

The country had been ranked the most gender-equal in the world for the 12th year running

Iceland's Katrín Jakobsdottir, from the Left Green Movement, speaks at a polling station in Reykjavi. AFP

Simon Rushton
Sep 26, 2021

Iceland has become the first country in Europe to elect a female-majority parliament.

Results released on Sunday showed voters elected 33 women to the 63-seat Althing parliament, up from 24 in the last election, as the ruling left-right coalition strengthened its majority.

Iceland was ranked the most gender-equal country in the world for the 12th year running in a World Economic Forum (WEF) report released in March, and in 1980 it was the first country to elect a woman as president.

“I am 85, I've waited all my life for women to be in a majority … I am really happy,” said Erdna, a Reykjavik resident.

READ MORE
Germany votes in election to replace Angela Merkel

The three parties in the outgoing coalition government led by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir won a total of 37 seats in Saturday’s vote, two more than in the last election, and appeared likely to continue in power.

The centre-right Independence Party took the largest share of votes, winning 16 seats, seven of them held by women. The centrist Progressive Party celebrated the biggest gain, winning 13 seats, five more than last time.

Before the election, the two parties formed Iceland’s three-party coalition government with Ms Jakobsdottir’s Left Green Party. Her party lost several seats, but retained eight, beating poll predictions.

The three ruling parties have not announced whether they will work together for another term, but it appears likely.

The milestone for women came despite a poor outcome for parties on the left, where female candidates were more often front-runners.

Iceland does not have legal quotas on female representation in parliament, but some parties do require a minimum number of candidates be women.

Politics professor Silja Bara Omarsdottir said the gender quotas implemented by left-leaning parties for the past decade had managed to create a new norm across Iceland’s political spectrum.

“It is no longer acceptable to ignore gender equality when selecting candidates,” she said.

Updated: September 26th 2021, 2:38 PM
Elections
Women win majority of seats in Iceland's parliament
