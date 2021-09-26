Germany votes in election to replace Angela Merkel

Voters are going to the polls nationwide in elections that herald the end of the 16-year chancellorship of Angela Merkel and the strong possibility of a new, German Social Democrats (SPD)-led coalition government. Getty Images

Germans are voting in an election that will see Chancellor Angela Merkel retire from front-line politics, with the race to replace her on a knife-edge.

For the chancellorship, centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) candidate Olaf Scholz is challenging Armin Laschet of Ms Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU).

In the latest opinion polls, the conservative alliance was on about 23 per cent, just behind the centre-left on 25 per cent - the difference well within the margin of error.

“We can all feel that this is a very important election, an election which will decide which direction Germany is going to take in the coming years,” said Mr Laschet after voting in Aachen.

“That is why it depends on every single vote and I hope that everybody uses their right to vote so that the Democrats [CDU] will be able to form a new government.”

The major parties in the race to be chancellor, which includes the Greens who are standing for the first time, have major differences on how best to tackle climate change, and the need for tax rises to pay for pandemic spending.

Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock has portrayed herself as a candidate for genuine change but has been trailing in third, according to opinion polls.

In Berlin, Wiebke Bergmann, 48, said Ms Merkel’s departure makes this a “really special” election.

“I really thought hard about which candidate I want as next chancellor — until this morning I hadn’t made up my mind. None of the three really convinced me,” she said. “All seem fine as human beings, but I’m not sure they can do a good job as next chancellor.”

German governments are routinely made up of coalitions, but this election could mark the first time in 16 years that the CDU does not hold the top post.

Germans have two votes - one for a local MP to sit in lower house of the federal parliament, the Bundestag, and one for a party list.

“I hope that as many citizens as possible will go and vote and make a very strong result for the SPD possible and give me the mandate to become the next chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany,” said Mr Scholz, 63, after voting in Potsdam near Berlin.

He told supporters in Potsdam that his preferred outcome was for the SPD and Greens to secure a majority and to govern without a third partner.

People queue to vote in Berlin. AP

Hagen Bartels, 64, a voter in Berlin, said he was expecting “the surprise that the biggest party is not the SPD but probably the CDU".

In Aachen, first-time voter Maite Hoppenz, 18, said climate change was “definitely a big topic for me because I think it will certainly have a big impact on my future".

Polls opened at 8am CET on Sunday. The first projection of results will come through when polling stations close at 6pm CET.