Panic buying blamed for UK's fuel shortage

Panic buying is causing petrol stations in the UK to run out of fuel but there is no underlying shortage, the head of the AA motoring association has said.

Edmund King spoke after drivers queued through the night for fuel and some forecourts were closed amid a rush for petrol.

It comes amid a shortage of lorry drivers linked to the pandemic and Brexit that has stretched supply chains across the UK economy.

But speaking to BBC television, Mr King said a lack of drivers had only been a “localised problem” earlier in the week.

“We were in discussions with government ministers last night, and we talked to the major fuel companies, and we can reiterate that there is not a problem with supply at the source.”

He said the shortage was caused by “people going out and filling out when they don’t really need to”.

But he expressed optimism the crisis will calm because motorists cannot stockpile fuel like other goods. A run on household essentials such as toilet paper led to empty shelves in the early weeks of the pandemic.

“The good news is you can only really fill up once – you’ve got to use the fuel, so this should be a short-term thing,” he said.

Energy giant BP said about 20 of its petrol stations were closed, with between 50 and 100 others running out of at least one grade of fuel.

Esso, owned by ExxonMobil, said a small number of its 200 Tesco Alliance retail sites had been impacted.

Motorists reported queues stretching deep into the night despite ministers’ attempts to reassure the public.

“We have ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages,” said a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

People queue for petrol at a supermarket in Ellesmere Port, England, amid a crisis linked to Brexit and the pandemic. Getty

Mr Johnson’s office said it was looking at temporary measures that could include short-term visas for lorry drivers from abroad.

An announcement was expected this weekend. Ministers had previously sought to address the shortage by simplifying driving tests for hauliers.

Britain’s departure from the EU meant drivers from the bloc could no longer freely live and work in the UK.

Industry groups such as the Road Haulage Association have been calling for months for a temporary worker visa to be set up.

Any such measures will be “very strictly time limited”, Mr Johnson’s spokeswoman said.

The opposition Labour Party called for better working standards so companies would find it easier to retain staff.

“Employers are now finding it incredibly difficult to retain the staff that they need and to skill them up,” said deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“This was coming down the tracks and the government haven’t done anything to address it, and we now face this crisis.”

The supply chain problems have raised fears of disruption in the run-up to Christmas, with time slipping away to train more lorry drivers. Other countries such as the US and Germany also face shortages.