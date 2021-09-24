Temporary visas for foreign HGV drivers to alleviate UK fuel shortage

Motorists queue for petrol in the UK, amid fears that forecourt supplies will run out. Getty

With the UK fuel shortage leading to panic buying at petrol stations throughout the country, the government is turning to foreign lorry drivers to alleviate the crisis.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps have rowed back from initial opposition and the government is now preparing to issue thousands of temporary visas to truckers from outside the UK.

The UK fuel shortage has not been caused by a shortage of fuel in itself, but by a shortage of HGV drivers to bring it to petrol stations.

This dearth has been created by the perfect storm of Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic preventing thousands of aspiring truckers from gaining their licences and waning interest in trucking as a career, a trend dating back many years.

Ministers such as Mr Shapps, Ms Patel and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng are unconvinced that temporary visas will prove a silver bullet and instead believe haulage firms must improve driver pay and working conditions.

But given the time it takes to train to new drivers, this is a long-term fix – and time is of the essence.

The haulage industry estimates that it needs 100,000 drivers.

Having shut some petrol stations on Thursday, BP on Friday limited deliveries to many of its forecourts while Shell said it was experiencing “increased demand for fuel” and adjusting its “delivery schedules to ensure sufficient supplies".

Such is the concern, Britain's motorists were advised by the Petrol Retailers Association to “keep a quarter of a tank” of fuel in their vehicles.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is believed to behind the “interim” temporary visa measure.

On Friday, The Times reported that similar initiatives could be rolled out in other industries where there are labour shortages, including meat processing and agriculture.