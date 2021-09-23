BP and Tesco ration petrol deliveries in UK amid driver shortage

The HGV driver shortage has hit oil giant BP with deliveries of petrol and diesel to forecourts across the UK set to be reduced to ensure supplies do not run out. Photo: PA

The HGV driver shortage has hit BP and Tesco with deliveries of petrol and diesel to forecourts across the UK set to be reduced to ensure supplies do not run out.

Esso owner ExxonMobil also said a “small number” of Tesco Alliance petrol forecourts have been impacted by disruption to petrol deliveries.

It is unclear how soon the deliveries could be restricted, but reports have suggested that fuel will not be restocked for one and a half days a week “very soon”.

Under the emergency policy, BP will prioritise its sites on motorways and ensure they are restocked as usual, according to reports.

The drastic measures come amid a worsening energy crisis which is affecting multiple sectors in Britain.

A shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is used in the slaughter of some animals, has hit the food supply chain.

Read more UK lorry driver crisis could lead to food shortages, industry leaders warn

And the collapse of multiple energy suppliers following a surge in gas costs has left 1.5 million customers searching for new providers in recent weeks.

Last week BP held a meeting with the government, telling officials that its ability to transport fuel from refineries to its network was in jeopardy.

BP’s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer said it was important that ministers understood the “urgency of the situation”, which she described as “bad, very bad”.

According to ITV News, Ms Hofer said BP had “two thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations”, and that the level was “declining rapidly”.

With test centres shut and many lorry drivers from the EU returning home during the Covid pandemic, it has created a shortage of qualified drivers.

An out of use sign on a petrol pump at a BP garage on Speke Hall Road, in Liverpool. The HGV driver shortage has hit oil giant BP with deliveries of petrol and diesel to forecourts across the UK set to be reduced to ensure supplies do not run out. Photo: PA

The issue has already hit supermarkets, with shelves half full and grocers forced to increase salaries and introduce signing-on bonuses to fill gaps.

It has spread to waste collection services, with some councils cancelling bin collections as drivers have taken more lucrative jobs elsewhere.

Calls from food retailers Morrisons and Ocado for the government to add HGV drivers to its skills shortage jobs list, to allow EU workers to fill the shortfall, were looked at but not implemented.

BP is understood to have asked the government for similar support temporarily.

The oil company has about 45 drivers coming through its training but is experiencing high rates of attrition, ITV News reports.

In the week beginning on September 6, 10 drivers joined and six left, it said.

The company hopes the fuel shortages will be temporary and can be rebuilt in October.

BP said in a statement: “We are experiencing fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.

“These have been caused by delays in the supply chain, which has been impacted by industrywide driver shortages across the UK, and we are working hard to address this issue.

“We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The government has been approached for comment.