Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and UK Foreign Secretary review bilateral ties

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Liz Truss discussed the latest regional and international developments

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, meets Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The National
Sep 16, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reviewed ties between the UK and UAE on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed, who is on an official visit to London, discussed the latest regional and international developments with the UK's top diplomat.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and chief executive and managing director of Mubadala Investment Company, and British officials.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Updated: September 16th 2021, 9:01 PM
