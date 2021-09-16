Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and UK Foreign Secretary review bilateral ties

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, meets Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reviewed ties between the UK and UAE on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed, who is on an official visit to London, discussed the latest regional and international developments with the UK's top diplomat.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and chief executive and managing director of Mubadala Investment Company, and British officials.