UK digital gallery exhibition raises funds for Afghanistan

Escape Together by Harriet Gillett is one of severalworks of art digitally displayed in The Healing Wound exhibition to raise money for Afghanistan. Photo: Purslane

A “socially conscious” online gallery is putting on a new exhibition in support of a humanitarian organisation working in Afghanistan.

The Healing Wound is a month-long show of artworks by several female artists who were asked to investigate the “paradoxical state of being wounded and healing at the same time”.

“The implied duality of the phrase felt so poetic and seemed to encapsulate the beauty and pain that is implicit within all human existence. We are all wounded, we are all healing,” said Charlie Siddick, founder of Purslane gallery.

The former model, who has a BA in art history from The Courtauld Institute of Art in London, said she decided to fundraise for Afghanistan after witnessing the recent violence and political upheaval in the country.

“The pain felt in Afghanistan is the responsibility of the global community and it’s only through collective action that they may begin to heal,” Ms Siddick said.

“It’s been a joy to see how the group of artists have responded to the idea, unsurprisingly nature is a key theme, as is intimacy and connection. The artworks in this exhibition feel to me to be imbued with hope and the possibility of transformation.”

Funds raised from the digital exhibition will go to Turquoise Mountain, a charity that has been working in Afghanistan for more than 15 years, with a focus on supporting artisan communities and reviving traditional crafts.

Founded in 2006 by Prince Charles and former Conservative party MP Rory Stewart, the non-government organisation has organised an emergency appeal for Afghanistan focused on supplying food and healthcare services for children and families in the war-torn country.

Ms Siddick opened her online gallery in London after being inspired to do something to support the Black Lives Matter movement during lockdown last year. The curator has previously spoken to The National about her desire to change the way in which the art market functions after realising that artists normally make only 20 per cent to 40 per cent of the proceeds from sales in traditional galleries. Artists earn at least 50 per cent of the proceeds from sales on Purslane.

“It's a case of providing an opportunity for emerging artists who might not otherwise get represented or have their works shown in a gallery,” Ms Siddick said.

"It's that dual angle of trying to raise money, but also ensuring that the artists I work with are making enough money from it as well."

