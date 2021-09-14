Britain ‘should get tough using soft strike' in age of new warfare tactics

A British Army general has warned that artificial intelligence and drone swarms are the future of warfare and China is at the forefront of their development. Getty

Britain’s military should learn to fight using social media and artificial intelligence in a new tactic branded “precision soft strike”, a leading commander has said.

Gen Sir Patrick Sanders said that given the growing prospect of conflict between China, Russia and the West, it was necessary to adapt new tactics using software to bring down enemy supply chains or social media to counteract malign propaganda campaigns.

A dramatic change was required in the West’s military mindset because the “very rules of warfare have changed” with forces moving away from military hardware such as warships and fighters into space and cyberspace.

These two battlefields meant it was “nothing less than a race for advantage in the defining technologies of the future”.

Gen Sanders said if Britain's Armed Forces failed to adapt “we will become at best exquisite but irrelevant and at worst will die”.

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army march in formation, marking the 70th anniversary of the formation of the People's Republic of China, on National Day in Beijing. Reuters

“The role of non-military means of achieving political and strategic goals has grown and in many cases, they have exceeded the power of a force of weapons in their effectiveness,” he said in his speech to the Defence Security and Equipment International exhibition in London.

The military had to be “more proactive on social media” with targeted messaging and more agile in “countering adversarial campaigns”.

“Let's step up the pressure,” urged the head of the UK’s Strategic Command. “We need to be prepared to conduct precision soft strike … We may wish to target adversarial media campaigns or disrupt and even neutralise military systems, such as a supply chain.”

Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, pictured while in charge of British forces in Helmand, Afghanistan. Alamy

But Britain also had to retain the technology to be “prepared to prosecute hard strike at extreme range to destroy carefully selected targets”.

The force would use machine learning and AI to help commanders make decisions to combat autonomous drone swarms. “It will be much more about drones themselves than it will be about manned platforms,” he said.

The use of AI and intelligent machines would also allow the military to field “a larger, more capable and more affordable force”.

In a reference to the gadget master in the James Bond films, he said: “I have more need of Q than I do of 007 or ‘M’ [the MI6 boss].”

China’s People’s Liberation Army had already concluded that the “centre of gravity in military operations” had shifted and was using new operating concepts of autonomous drone swarms and precision attack “to achieve persistent paralysis” of their enemies.

Gen Sanders suggested that defence companies were not “harnessing the pace of development” in the commercial sector, and that an autonomous car “has 800 times more processing power than the most advanced processor on any military platform”, which was the F35 fighter nicknamed The Flying Supercomputer.

With the fall of Afghanistan, the threat to world peace was not diminishing. “The security outlook is more perilous than it was two years ago and we're now facing the twin spectre of emboldened terrorists … and a growing authoritarian Zeitgeist that celebrates the suppression of political and individual freedom as a better way to govern.”

He named China and Russia as autocratic regimes determined to subvert the international order with a growing hunger for more power. “But the appetite grows with the eating and the risk-taking accelerates the potential for escalation and miscalculation unless this behaviour is challenged and contained,” he said.

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

The biog Name: Mariam Ketait Emirate: Dubai Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Croatia v Hungary, Thursday, 10.45pm, UAE TV: Match on BeIN Sports

