Boris Johnson confirms 20,000 more Afghans allowed new home in Britain

Afghan refugees loiter around tent shelters near Quetta, Pakistan. Britain has said that 20,000 more Afghans be allowed to settle in the UK. AFP

Britain will house an additional 20,000 Afghans stranded in their country after they negotiate a safe passage out, the prime minister has confirmed.

Thousands of former employees of the British military and government, along with their families, have been stuck in Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban last month.

But on Monday Boris Johnson promised that in addition to the 15,000 already airlifted out of Kabul, the UK would give another 20,000 indefinite leave to remain in Britain if they can get out of the region.

“The UK is formally launching a separate resettlement programme providing a safe and legal route to 20,000 Afghans in the region over the coming years, with 5,000 in the first year,” Mr Johnson told the House of Commons. “We are upholding Britain's finest tradition of welcoming those in need and I emphasise that under the scheme we will work with the UN and other agencies to identify those we should help.”

He also promised that any person the British government had made a commitment to protect who was currently in Afghanistan would be helped to escape Taliban rule.

Boris Johnson pledges to Parliament that 20,000 Afghans will be given new homes in Britain. AFP

“We are working urgently with our friends in the region to secure safe passage and as soon as routes are available we will do everything possible to help you to reach safety,” he told Parliament.

Mr Johnson also admitted that were 311 Afghans who qualified for evacuation under the official British relocation scheme - the vast majority of them interpreters - who risked being punished by the Taliban.

Those to be given a new home in Britain will include Afghans who have contributed to civil society “who face a particular risk from the Taliban”. This would include people under threat for standing up for human rights “or because of their gender or sexuality or religion”, Mr Johnson said.

The Afghan migrants would also be given free English courses and 300 university scholarships.

His statement to Parliament had been overshadowed after a defence minister mistakenly suggested that a colleague who had served with in Afghanistan had taken his life.

However, James Heappey, who served with 2 Rifles infantry regiment in Helmand, had to humiliatingly withdraw his assertion after admitting it was a mistake.

His comments were made as the government attempted to highlight £5 million ($6m) in extra spending on the mental health of the 150,000 British service personnel who served in Afghanistan.

Following Mr Johnson’s statement to the Commons many MPs raised concerns over the increased terrorist threat as a result of the Taliban victory, including from ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader, insisted the government had to act quickly “to co-ordinate international partners to ensure the Afghan government’s collapse does not lead to a vacuum for terrorists to fill”.

Former prime minister Theresa May also raised concerns over the terror threat, asking Mr Johnson to confirm that those working in counterterrorism would be given “the necessary support to ensure they can keep us safe”.

While assuring MPs there was no direct information of any imminent threat, Mr Johnson promised that “every effort will be made to make sure that counter-terrorist agents have the resources they need to keep us safe”.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The rules of the road keeping cyclists safe Cyclists must wear a helmet, arm and knee pads Have a white front-light and a back red-light on their bike They must place a number plate with reflective light to the back of the bike to alert road-users Avoid carrying weights that could cause the bike to lose balance They must cycle on designated lanes and areas and ride safe on pavements to avoid bumping into pedestrians

