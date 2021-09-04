Cop26 chief heads to China on carbon neutrality mission

The UK’s Cop26 chief, Alok Sharma, is flying to China, the world’s biggest polluter, to talk about Beijing enhancing its promises on reaching carbon neutrality.

Mr Sharma warned the world was facing “climate catastrophe” as he planned face-to-face meetings in China, which has committed to climate neutrality by 2060.

In Covid-secure bubbles, he will discuss “plans for submitting an enhanced 2030 emissions reduction target” for China against a background of ever-more-dire climate warnings and the looming Cop26 environmental summit in Scotland in November.

“China clearly sees the economic and environmental opportunities a green future presents and Chinese climate leadership is going to be vital if we are to safeguard our planet for future generations,” Mr Sharma said.

“I welcome China’s commitment to climate neutrality by 2060 and look forward to discussing China's policy proposals towards this goal, its plans for submitting an enhanced 2030 emissions reduction target, as well as how we work towards a successful multilateral outcome at Cop26.”

This year’s Northern Hemisphere summer has seen wildfires and temperature spikes in North America, Europe and the Arctic.

Cop26 organiser Alok Sharma (right) meets US climate change envoy John Kerry in London. Alok Sharma/Twitter

An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, compiled by more than 200 experts, was described as a “code red for humanity” by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

It warned tropical cyclones are getting stronger and wetter, while Arctic sea ice is dwindling in the summer and permafrost is thawing. All of these trends will get worse without urgent action.

Mr Sharma will travel to China for meetings between September 5-7 with senior representatives from the government and business.

“The recent IPCC report was clear that human activity is responsible for the climate change the world is experiencing, and unless we collectively take action in this decisive decade, we are heading for climate catastrophe,” Mr Sharma said.

“As the biggest emitter in the world, responsible for a quarter of all emissions, what China does on climate action absolutely matters.

The Cop26 summit of world leaders is billed as humanity's “last, best chance” to restrict global warming to 1.5°C and avert an environmental catastrophe.

The four main goals of Cop26 are:

1. Secure global net-zero by midcentury and keep limit of 1.5C temperature increase within reach.

2. Adapt to protect communities and natural habitats.

3. Mobilise finance.

4. Collaborate to deliver.

In five scenarios put forward in the IPCC report, the target of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels would be breached in the 2030s.

Already, temperatures have risen by about 1.1°C since the 1850-1900 period.

UN experts say that half a degree of extra warming — 2°C instead of 1.5°C — would have effects on the planet that are far more severe

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

England XI for second Test Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes (wk), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

