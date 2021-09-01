Italy cracks down on e-scooters after boy's death

E-scooters are becoming more and more popular across Europe. Victor Besa/The National

Italy is trying to bring in e-scooter laws after the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Among the measures being considered are reduced speed limits and compulsory helmets.

The teen died from head injuries caused in an accident in Sesto San Giovanni, northern Italy, where mayor Roberto Di Stefano cut speed limits to 20kph on bicycle paths and 5kph in pedestrianised areas.

His death prompted four bills before the national lawmakers.

The bills are looking at reducing speeds to 30kph, adding an age restriction, making helmets compulsory and banning scooters from pavements.

Riding with more than one person will also be prohibited, with those breaking the rules facing a fine of between 50 and 250 euros ($60 and $295).

E-scooter riders in Germany need a moped driver's license. Reuters

Scooters will also have to be parked at designated places.

E-scooters are growing in popularity across Europe and the Middle East but they have really taken off in Italy where the scooter is a rite of passage.

Last year, there were 7.4 million rentals in the country, with the average journey lasting 12 minutes and covering 1.1 miles, the National Observatory on Sharing Mobility said. There are currently at least 140,000 e-scooters on the road in the country.

Italy lawmakers say they want to provide a framework of rules.

From December 1, Florence plans to introduce a compulsory helmet requirement for e-scooter riders, tweeted Mayor Dario Nardella.

Meanwhile, across Europe, lawmakers are grappling with the new mode of transport.

In London, they can be rented as part of a trial scheme, but the use of privately owned ones is mostly illegal.

The trial includes speed limits of 25kph. Scooters are also prohibited from pavements.

In Germany, riders need a moped license.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars

