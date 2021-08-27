Leamington Spa fire: suspected chemical blaze engulfs factory in UK town

Local residents watch as fire engulfs an industrial site in Leamington Spa, England. AP Photo

Firefighters in Leamington Spa, central England, were on Friday tackling a huge blaze which engulfed an industrial plant in the town, prompting road closures and the evacuation of surrounding properties.

Explosions and the stench of chemicals have been reported, although Warwickshire Police said it was too early to determine whether there were any casualties.

As an additional precaution, people living within 70 metres of the site were urged to shut doors and windows by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Local resident Mike Brown tweeted a video of the huge plumes of thick, black smoke.

Leamington Spa on fire rn 😨 pic.twitter.com/WamdMxoSwI — Mike Brown (@FlawlessC0wboy) August 27, 2021

Labour Member of Parliament for the spa town, Matt Western, said the fire may involve chemicals from a plastics business unit.

Huge fire in Leamington Spa. Charred lumps of what looks like polystyrene falling from the sky @bbcmtd pic.twitter.com/99ciCSLBOE — Giles Latcham (@GilesLatcham) August 27, 2021

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had two paramedic officers and a Hazardous Area Response Team at the scene.

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

