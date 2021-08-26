Emmanuel Macron heaps praise on 'close neighbour' Ireland despite tax dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Ireland on his visit there, where he will discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Brexit and Dublin’s reluctance to sign up to an international tax law.

Mr Macron met Irish President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Michael Martin on a day which will also take in visits to Trinity College Dublin and a Guinness venture.

In the guest book at the official residence of the Irish president, Mr Macron noted that France is Ireland's “closest neighbour” in the EU.

READ MORE Who are the global tax winners and losers?

“Because it [Ireland] has tirelessly fought for peace, was a land of exile before becoming a land of hospitality, because its society is united and open, Ireland has a precious place at the heart of the European dream,” he wrote.

“Your invitation today to meet the spirits that shape it is a great joy and a source of inspiration. France, the closest neighbour in the EU, will remain a faithful friend for the future. Confidently, Emmanuel Macron.”

One of the main areas of disagreement between France and Ireland is the international plan for a global corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

Ireland has a low tax regime, which has been used to tempt tech giants to build their European HQs in the country.

G20 finance ministers agreed in July to a reform of tax on multinational companies that is meant to stop nations from using ultra-low tax rates to attract businesses.

The world's top economies would be the biggest gainers of the preliminary deal brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), while tax havens would be the biggest losers.

The US, Germany, France and many of the world's biggest economies are where multinationals do most of their business, but they are less and less likely to have their tax bases in those countries.

Ireland is one of nine of the OECD’s 130 members not willing to sign up to the pledge.

Meanwhile, evacuation flights for Irish citizens and residents in Afghanistan are continuing on Friday, said Ireland’s foreign affair minister Simon Coveney.

He said that Irish citizens and residents still in Afghanistan have “been advised against coming to or remaining at the airport as gates are no longer open".

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.