Lockdown protesters storm London HQ of broadcaster ITN

Staff were advised to stay in the building or stay away while the situation was dealt with

People protesting against lockdowns and vaccine passports leave the ITN building in London on Monday. Getty

Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 23, 2021

Anti-lockdown protesters on Monday forced their way into the offices of British TV news broadcaster ITN, leaving some journalists confined to their offices.

Hundreds of protesters joined the march in central London, with a small group breaking into the broadcaster's headquarters.

A video posted online showed veteran news presenter Jon Snow being verbally abused as he made his way into the building.

Many journalists were "prevented from being able to go about their newsgathering activities" by the incident, an ITN spokeswoman said.

"ITN staff, including those working in ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News, have been advised to either stay in the building or stay away while the situation is being dealt with," she said.

"The abuse of journalists because of their reporting on coronavirus is a worrying development which ITN has been closely monitoring and actively ensuring staff are aware of precautions to avoid coming to any harm."

Police attended the scene before protesters left mid-afternoon.

Lockdown protesters storm London HQ of broadcaster ITN