Lockdown protesters storm London HQ of broadcaster ITN

People protesting against lockdowns and vaccine passports leave the ITN building in London on Monday. Getty

Anti-lockdown protesters on Monday forced their way into the offices of British TV news broadcaster ITN, leaving some journalists confined to their offices.

Hundreds of protesters joined the march in central London, with a small group breaking into the broadcaster's headquarters.

A video posted online showed veteran news presenter Jon Snow being verbally abused as he made his way into the building.

Many journalists were "prevented from being able to go about their newsgathering activities" by the incident, an ITN spokeswoman said.

"ITN staff, including those working in ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News, have been advised to either stay in the building or stay away while the situation is being dealt with," she said.

"The abuse of journalists because of their reporting on coronavirus is a worrying development which ITN has been closely monitoring and actively ensuring staff are aware of precautions to avoid coming to any harm."

Police attended the scene before protesters left mid-afternoon.

Short-term let permits explained Homeowners and tenants are allowed to list their properties for rental by registering through the Dubai Tourism website to obtain a permit. Tenants also require a letter of no objection from their landlord before being allowed to list the property. There is a cost of Dh1,590 before starting the process, with an additional licence fee of Dh300 per bedroom being rented in your home for the duration of the rental, which ranges from three months to a year. Anyone hoping to list a property for rental must also provide a copy of their title deeds and Ejari, as well as their Emirates ID.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Funchal via Lisbon, with a connecting flight with Air Portugal. Economy class returns cost from Dh3,845 return including taxes. The trip The WalkMe app can be downloaded from the usual sources. If you don’t fancy doing the trip yourself, then Explore offers an eight-day levada trails tour from Dh3,050, not including flights. The hotel There isn’t another hotel anywhere in Madeira that matches the history and luxury of the Belmond Reid's Palace in Funchal. Doubles from Dh1,400 per night including taxes.

THE TWIN BIO Their favourite city: Dubai Their favourite food: Khaleeji Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll

