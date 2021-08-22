UK’s rescue mission in Kabul ‘gathering pace’

The UK’s evacuation from Kabul is gathering pace with 1,000 people rescued from Afghanistan in the space of 14 hours, its ambassador said on Sunday.

Laurie Bristow, who has been widely praised for staying in Kabul to process evacuations, said 5,000 people had been flown to safety.

The UK has sent 600 troops to help British citizens, embassy staff and Afghan civilians who helped Nato leave the country.

“Our soldiers, our diplomats, our border force have been working round the clock,” Mr Bristow said. “But there is still a huge amount of work to do.”

The ambassador said he was “so proud of what our people our doing” as Nato forces secure the airport to complete the withdrawal.

Britain has set out plans to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years, a figure critics say is too low.

At least seven people were killed amid the chaos at Kabul’s international airport as people try to flee the Taliban.

Watch my update on the UK evacuation effort, which is gathering pace. Huge efforts from our soldiers, diplomats, border force colleagues, and all who are supporting us back in the UK.

Taliban fighters have set up checkpoints in the city, raising concerns for Afghan staff with documentation that links them to Nato forces.

There is growing concern over an August 31 deadline set by Washington to complete the evacuation.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said it would be “mathematically impossible” to complete the rescue mission by that date.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that a meeting of G7 leaders to discuss Afghanistan would take place on Tuesday.

The management of Afghan refugees is expected to be on the agenda, with European leaders determined to prevent a wave of illegal migration.

Politicians in Europe want Afghanistan’s neighbours and other nearby countries, such as Turkey, to accept refugees and limit the number entering western countries.

Mr Johnson spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday. The two leaders called for the UN to co-ordinate the process.

They “shared the view that any new government must be representative of Afghanistan’s diverse population,” Mr Johnson’s office said.

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

