The British councils offering Afghan refugees a home

More than 100 local councils across England have offered support to Afghan refugees hoping to find new homes away from their Taliban-controlled homeland.

Three of the biggest authorities — London, Birmingham and Manchester — were joined by smaller authorities and cities up and down the country.

Scotland and Wales have both said they would help the UK effort.

The UK Parliament was recalled for a debate on the Afghan crisis where there was widespread sympathy for Afghans whose lives are torn apart by the Taliban takeover.

Migration remains a hot political potato with many wanting limits on migration into the country.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the government will offer a pathway for up to 20,000 Afghans, with 5,000 in the first year. There were calls from senior Conservative party MP to double the end number.

Around the country local leaders offered to help refugees, some of whom are already in the country, and the thousands more expected in the coming weeks.

RAF Brize Norton, in southern England, is being used for repatriation flights from Afghanistan. AFP

Birmingham City Council has been in talks with the Home Office since June on rehome 80 Afghan refugees.

Migration Yorkshire said it will help house more than 200 people arriving in the county soon.

In Kent, one of the main landing points for people traffickers carrying migrants and refugees, the leader of Ashford Borough Council, said he has spoken to the Home Office about accepting refugee families.

“People may condemn it and gripe about it but frankly I don't give a damn about that because I think the vast majority of people who are intelligent, reasonable and sensible will realise that what we're doing is really the right thing to do,' councillor Gerry Anderson said.

Greater Manchester's Andy Burnham and Liverpool’s mayor Joanne Anderson made similar promises.

In the far north-east of Northumberland to the Wiltshire in the south-west there were vows to help.

“Northumberland has a long history of supporting those in need from other countries and prior to the current situation in Afghanistan we agreed to the government’s request to support their Afghan Local Employed Staff resettlement proposals,” a Northumberland County Council spokesman said.

“We are initially looking to support three families in the near future, with a further three families to follow later in the year.

“We will also review options to either accelerate or increase our support as necessary.”

And leaders in 22 London boroughs released a joint statement on the Afghan refugee relocation effort.

“We will work closely with London's Afghan community and with our voluntary sector and national government to ensure refugees get the support they need to recover from the trauma they have lived through and start to rebuild their lives,” it said.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

WEST ASIA RUGBY 2017/18 SEASON ROLL OF HONOUR Western Clubs Champions League

Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens

Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership

Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons

Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup

Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Runners up: Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership

Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

