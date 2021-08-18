One person killed as French wildfire rages out of control

One person has been killed as a wildfire rages out of control in southern France forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.
More than 1,100 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze in the Var region of the French Riviera.
Wildfires have swept across the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, leaving areas of Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smouldering ruin.
The fire “had not spread” overnight into Wednesday but “that does not mean it is under control”, Var fire service spokesman Franck Graciano said.
“We will carry out the same basic work as yesterday by dropping water on the critical places."
Some roads are closed and access to forests is blocked as firefighters tackle the inferno, fuelled by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean.
More than 7,000 people were helped to leave their homes and campsites to sleep in temporary shelter after the fire started about 40 kilometres inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez on Monday.
“Half of the Plain des Maures nature reserve has been devastated,” said Concha Agero, deputy director of the French Office of Biodiversity.
Planes and helicopters are dumping water on to the blaze as firefighters try to bring the wildfire, covering 7,000 hectares of tinder-dry forest, under control.
“We started smelling the smoke around 7pm, then we saw the flames on the hill,” said Cindy Thinesse, who fled a campsite near Cavalaire.
“We've never seen it spread with such speed, it was three or four times the usual,” said Thomas Dombry, mayor of La Garde-Freinet village.
French officials have not released details about the victim.
Twenty seven people have been injured, including 19 who inhaled toxic fumes, and five members of the fire service.
President Emmanuel Macron visited the area on Tuesday evening. “The coming hours will be absolutely decisive,” he said.
Fire risk high
The fire risk remains high for Wednesday because of hot, dry weather and high temperatures that have reached 40°C in recent days.
While the area is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists say there is little doubt that climate change is driving extreme events such as heatwaves, drought and wildfires.
In Greece, wildfires sparked evacuation alerts on Monday, only days after flames nearby were brought under control.
In Turkey, eight people were killed when a Russian firefighting aircraft helping to tackle the flames crashed on Saturday.
Fires in Spain's central Avila province forced hundreds of people to flee their homes on Sunday.
Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara
He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada
Father of two sons, grandfather of six
Plays golf once a week
Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family
Walks for an hour every morning
Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India
2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business
Started: April 2017
Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: transport
Size: 450+ employees
Investment: approximately $80 million
Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani
Company: Idealz
Founded: January 2018
Based: Dubai
Sector: E-commerce
Size: (employees): 22
Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)
Across most of Asia, people pay for taxi rides, restaurant meals and merchandise with smartphone-readable barcodes — except in Japan, where cash still rules. Now, as the country’s biggest web companies race to dominate the payments market, one Tokyo-based startup says it has a fighting chance to win with its QR app.
Origami had a head start when it introduced a QR-code payment service in late 2015 and has since signed up fast-food chain KFC, Tokyo’s largest cab company Nihon Kotsu and convenience store operator Lawson. The company raised $66 million in September to expand nationwide and plans to more than double its staff of about 100 employees, says founder Yoshiki Yasui.
Origami is betting that stores, which until now relied on direct mail and email newsletters, will pay for the ability to reach customers on their smartphones. For example, a hair salon using Origami’s payment app would be able to send a message to past customers with a coupon for their next haircut.
Quick Response codes, the dotted squares that can be read by smartphone cameras, were invented in the 1990s by a unit of Toyota Motor to track automotive parts. But when the Japanese pioneered digital payments almost two decades ago with contactless cards for train fares, they chose the so-called near-field communications technology. The high cost of rolling out NFC payments, convenient ATMs and a culture where lost wallets are often returned have all been cited as reasons why cash remains king in the archipelago. In China, however, QR codes dominate.
Cashless payments, which includes credit cards, accounted for just 20 per cent of total consumer spending in Japan during 2016, compared with 60 per cent in China and 89 per cent in South Korea, according to a report by the Bank of Japan.
1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London
2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London
4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm
Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km
Price: from Dh94,900
On sale: now
51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood
57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing
28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect
55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media
67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media
53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment
Source: YouGov
