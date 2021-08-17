Thousands flee as France fights Saint-Tropez wildfire

A firefighter tackles flames near Toulon. Hundreds of firefighters on Tuesday battled a wildfire raging through forests inland from the French Riviera. (Uncredited/AP)

Thousands of Saint-Tropez residents and holidaymakers were moved to safety as authorities tried to halt a raging wildfire that began in a nature reserve on Monday evening.

About 750 firefighters used high-pressure hoses and water-dropping aircraft to repel the flames on Tuesday morning, with the renowned Mediterranean holiday resort in southern France the latest destination in Europe to be hit by extreme weather.

More on wildfires Watch: time-lapse footage shows fire advancing towards Athens

Despite the ferocity of the blaze, fire service spokeswoman Delphine Vienco told AFP that there were no victims to date.

Among those moved to safety were 1,300 people staying at a campsite in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, down the coast from Saint-Tropez.

As tourists and locals fled, officials warned them to avoid blocking roads used by the emergency services.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are on holiday near by, and he announced that he would visit the area later. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is expected to travel to the area later on Tuesday.

Speed of Saint Tropez blaze shocks locals

Southern France is the latest area around the Mediterranean basin to be hit by wildfires this summer, a seasonal phenomenon that climate scientists say will become increasingly common because of man-made global warming.

Large fires have already ravaged parts of Greece, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Algeria and Morocco this year.

The blaze is believed to have started near a motorway that runs through the Plaine des Maures nature reserve, about 30 kilometres north-west of Saint-Tropez.

Many trees were burnt around their trunks but their branches were intact, suggesting the fire had passed through at speed.

"We've never seen it spread with such speed, it was three or four times the usual," Thomas Dombry, mayor of La-Garde-Freinet village, told AFP.

The fire came close to La-Garde-Freinet during the night but spared the settlement, which was badly hit in 2003 by a catastrophic blaze that caused the deaths of three firefighters.

The local fire department said more than 3,500 hectares of forest and scrubland had burnt by Tuesday morning.

Hot and dry south-east France, which regularly experiences summer wildfires, had been relatively spared so far this year.

According to the Prometheus database on forest fires in the Mediterranean region, the total area burnt in France in the four affected regions was 2,336 hectares for 2021, against 7,698 for the whole of 2020.

