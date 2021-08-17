New fires force evacuation of Greek villages

A helicopter drops water on a fire near Siderina village, about 55km south of Athens, Greece, on August 16. AP

Greek firefighters struggled to control two new blazes that broke out around Athens on Monday, forcing the evacuation of several villages.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has linked the devastating fires to the "climate crisis", speaking last week as wildfires swept across the Mediterranean, engulfing parts of Greece, Italy and Spain.

Scores of firefighters battled new blazes near the Greek port city of Lavrio, south-east of Athens, as helicopters and planes bombed the flames with water.

Read more Spain sizzles in crushing heat as fires burn on

Locals from three nearby villages were ordered to move to safety. Authorities said the fire had reached several houses, but the extent of the damage was unclear.

The sky in Athens was again covered in smoke.

"The fire front is large and the winds in the area are very strong," Thanasis Avgerinos, deputy governor of East Attica region, told AFP. "This is a very flammable pine-covered area."

Firefighters are battling to keep the flames away from a national park in the Sounion area, as it will then be extremely difficult to control the blaze.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in Vilia, Attica, about 60 kilometres north-west of Athens.

Authorities have called for the evacuation of at least four nearby villages, while another 40 firefighters were battling the blazes, an official said.

Fires in recent weeks have destroyed homes, property, pine forests, wildlife and livestock across more than 1,000 square kilometres of land.

The island of Evia, 200km north-east of Athens, has paid the heaviest price with more than half of its land burnt.

The Peloponnese peninsula, 200km west of Athens, and the northern suburbs of the capital were also heavily affected by about 600 fires, which were finally brought under control on Friday.

Mr Mitsotakis said the fires offered a dire warning: "The climate crisis tells us everything must change."

As global temperatures rise, heatwaves are predicted to become more frequent and intense, and their effects more widespread, scientists say.

Meanwhile, deputy civil protection minister Nikos Hardalias, who has been co-ordinating the firefighting, suffered an "ischaemic episode" and underwent a successful heart operation, a hospital said on Monday afternoon.

Mr Hardalias, 52, will remain at the cardiological clinic for monitoring, it said.

Secretary General for Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou, will step in until Mr Hardalias recuperates, the Greek Civil Protection department said.

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon