UK donates nearly 300,000 doses of Covid vaccine to Egypt

A nurse administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly man in Cairo, Egypt. EPA

Britain has donated 299,700 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to Egypt, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.

The vaccines were shipped through the global Covax initiative, with the support of the UN children's agency and the WHO, and arrived in Cairo on Monday.

They were in a first tranche of the 100 million vaccine doses that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged at a G7 summit, which the UK would share with countries in need by June 2022.

Days earlier, Egypt received about 1.7 million of AstraZeneca's shots through Covax. Egypt has also received Sputnik, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson shots.

It recently began to produce Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccines.

The government said in June that it aimed to vaccinate 40 per cent of Egypt's 100 million population by the end of this year.

Egypt is working to increase the vaccination rate to 800,000 people a day "during the coming period", the Cabinet said on Monday.

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES September 30

Stage 5 results 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 3:48:53 2 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team - 3 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott - 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 5 Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) CCC Team 0:00:07 General Classification: 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 20:35:04 2 Tadej Pogacar (SlO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:48 5 Rafał Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:11

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

