Seven in 10 lack confidence that UK will meet climate change targets

A power station in the UK. Glasgow will host the Cop26 climate summit in November. Bloomberg

Nearly seven in 10 British adults are not confident that the UK government will hit its target to cut emissions by 78 per cent by 2035, research shows.

Polling by YouGov, commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature, also found that 77 per cent believe the government should help fund changes to homes to make them more environmentally friendly.

Analysis from the WWF shows that only a minuscule amount of the 2021 Budget, about 0.01 per cent of gross domestic product, is being put towards climate change mitigation.

That is despite the UK government portraying itself as a key driver in tackling global warming and its effects. As president of the G7, the UK has put climate change at the heart of its agenda, and Glasgow will host the UN’s Cop26 climate conference in November.

The polling comes after the release earlier this week of a devastating report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which said the global temperature rise compared to pre-industrial levels is set to exceed 1.5°C in the 2030s.

“With nature in free fall and the climate in crisis, the clock is ticking for the planet, as the latest IPCC reports makes clear. It’s not yet too late to prevent global warming from rising above 1.5°C — it is in our hands. But to do that, the UK government must play its part by keeping every climate promise it has made,” said Isabella O’Dowd, head of climate change at WWF.

“The latest Budget simply doesn’t add up to the cleaner, greener future we all want to see. To turn things around, ministers must close the gap between their climate commitments and their spending plans, by adopting a Net Zero Test for all government spending ahead of the UK-hosted Cop26 climate summit in November.

“We won’t forget the government’s climate promises and, together with our supporters, we will hold government to account for delivering on them.”

The WWF said climate mitigation policies from the March 2021 Budget amounted to £145 million ($201m), “while policies that will drive up emissions — like the fuel duty freeze — equate to over £40 billion”.

“The net zero transition should be seen as an investment, not a cost. Making the right spending choices today to tackle the climate crisis will not only reduce costs in the future, but also unlock benefits for the UK economy,” Ms O’Dowd said.

“To ensure all households enjoy those benefits — from healthier homes to lower energy bills — the government must invest now, making good on its climate promises while ensuring no one is left behind in the transition to net zero.”

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Infobox Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the next stage of qualifying, in Malaysia in August Results UAE beat Iran by 10 wickets Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by eight wickets Oman beat Bahrain by nine wickets Qatar beat Maldives by 106 runs Monday fixtures UAE v Kuwait, Iran v Saudi Arabia, Oman v Qatar, Maldives v Bahrain

