Boris Johnson warns of ‘legacy of wasted talent’ unless world leaders back education

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus pandemic could leave a “lasting legacy of wasted talent” as he prepares for a London summit to raise funds for the Global Partnership for Education.

Mr Johnson wants world leaders to dig deep to prevent Covid-19 ruining the life chances of millions of children.

The UK last month pledged £430 million to the project, which aims to raise at least $5 billion (£3.6bn) in five years.

The campaign is designed to help 175 million girls and boys in up to 90 countries to learn.

“We have a fight on our hands to ensure Covid-19 does not scupper the life chances of millions of children, leaving a lasting legacy of wasted talent," Mr Johnson said.

“Too many children around the world, girls in particular, were already out of school before the pandemic.

“Enabling them to learn and reach their full potential is the single greatest thing we can do to recover from this crisis and build better, greener and fairer societies.

“Today I am urging governments, businesses and philanthropists to invest in the future by fully funding the transformative work of the Global Partnership for Education.”

Mr Johnson’s commitment to the partnership in June came as his government pushed ahead with a £4bn aid cut, despite warnings that it would affect education projects.

The UK government is allocating 0.5 per cent of gross national income on official development assistance rather than the 0.7 per cent pledged in the Conservative Party campaign for the 2019 general election.

It says the reduction is temporary and has been introduced because of the economic damage from Covid-19, although charities fear the cut could be indefinite.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be among those opening the summit on Thursday.

Mr Johnson will be joined by Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and Julia Gillard, the former prime minister of Australia who chairs the GPE, in closing the event.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

