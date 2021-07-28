France's Macron defends nuclear and says wind and solar ‘should not disfigure’ landscape

Solar and wind farms need to coexist with the landscape and not become a blight on France’s natural heritage, French President Emmanuel Macron has warned.

He said more renewables were needed but these should be considered on a case-by-case basis and eco-power could harm the natural landscape.

He also said France had benefited from its nuclear industry.

Mr Macron was speaking in French Polynesia where he remembered the debt owed to the country after it was used as a nuclear testing area for 30 years.

READ MORE Meeting Paris Agreement climate targets could create 8 million jobs

He also visited the Criobe research centre, on Moorea Island, where scientists are studying the ways in which climate change is affecting coral and its biosphere.

"There are places where solar or wind projects are well coordinated, well thought out, fit into the landscape [and which] are accepted by the population and also make it possible to develop economic returns,” he said.

But with solar or wind projects, "where they create too much tension, distort and disfigure the landscape, you have to know where to adapt or give up,” he added.

“You have some of our regions, which have already built a lot of wind turbines. Like everywhere we must know a reason to keep them. We must listen.

“We have passed a reform that is important, which makes it possible to take into account the position of elected officials, to improve local consultation," Mr Macron said.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets locals outside the Criobe environmental research institute, in French Polynesia. AFP

Mr Macron said he wanted to develop solar, which represents "less nuisance for fellow citizens" and in particular less "visual" nuisance.

"I do not want our landscapes to be damaged. It is part of our heritage and of our deep wealth, of our identity"

He also defended the nuclear industry role in France.

"We are the country in Europe that has the least tonnes of CO2 emitted per capita, and why? Because we have historic nuclear power," Mr Macron said.

In French Polynesia, Mr Macron did not apologise for the nuclear tests, as a long-running campaign has demanded, but did admit France owed the island chain a debt.

"The nation owes a debt to French Polynesia. This debt is from having conducted these tests, in particular those between 1966 and 1974. Nobody can claim that they were clean," he said.

The legacy of French nuclear testing in the territory remains a source of deep resentment among locals who think their home was chosen, at least partly, because of its distance from France.

"I want to tell you clearly that the military who carried them out did not lie to you. They took the same risks... There were no lies, there were risks that weren't calculated, including by the military.

"I think it's true that we would not have done the same tests in La Creuse or in Brittany," Mr Macron said, referring to regions inside mainland France. "We did them here because it was further away, lost in middle of the Pacific."

Officials earlier this month denied any cover-up of radiation exposure. French investigative website Disclose reported in March that the impact from the fallout was far more extensive than authorities had acknowledged, citing declassified French military documents.

France’s Parliament on Tuesday approved a compromise climate bill that was intended to transform travel, housing and industry.

But environmental activists said the bill did not go fast or far enough to slash the country’s carbon emissions.

Backed by President Emmanuel Macron, the legislation touches on issues central to French culture and economy, including farming, historical buildings and the aviation and automotive industries.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

Scoreline Ireland 16 (Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3) New Zealand 9 (Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km