Boris Johnson's tumultuous two-year tenure as UK prime minister - in pictures

July 2019: Queen Elizabeth II invites Boris Johnson, as Britain's new Prime Minister, to form a government after his resounding victory in the Conservative Party's leadership election. (Victoria Jones /Getty Images)

When Boris Johnson accepted Queen Elizabeth II’s invitation to form a government in 2019, it was on the basis that the UK needed to “get Brexit done”, with political warfare over the manner of departure from the EU dominating his predecessor Theresa May’s time at No 10 Downing Street.

The incoming premier duly won a resounding Christmas election on a clear promise to sever ties with the bloc, in line with the 2016 referendum result but, as he celebrated victory, he cannot have imagined how his life, political and personal, would take a dramatic turn as 2020 dawned.

Three months later he would be imposing the most draconian restrictions in history on the UK in an attempt to get to grips with the coronavirus crisis, although many critics said his action was too slow and not strict enough.

His admission to hospital and then intensive care in what he later admitted was a close-run brush with death was swiftly followed by the birth of his son Wilfred.

He would, in 2021, tie the knot in Westminster Cathedral with Wilfred’s mother, Carrie Symonds, after presiding over a huge vaccine drive which he saw as key to a return to normality for Britons.

However, the celebrations to mark his two-year anniversary as PM are likely to be muted this weekend after Mr Johnson was alerted to self-isolate after being a close contact of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who himself contracted Covid-19 a week earlier.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

WORLD CUP SQUAD Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

