Boris Johnson's tumultuous two-year tenure as UK prime minister - in pictures

When Boris Johnson accepted Queen Elizabeth II’s invitation to form a government in 2019, it was on the basis that the UK needed to “get Brexit done”, with political warfare over the manner of departure from the EU dominating his predecessor Theresa May’s time at No 10 Downing Street.
The incoming premier duly won a resounding Christmas election on a clear promise to sever ties with the bloc, in line with the 2016 referendum result but, as he celebrated victory, he cannot have imagined how his life, political and personal, would take a dramatic turn as 2020 dawned.
Three months later he would be imposing the most draconian restrictions in history on the UK in an attempt to get to grips with the coronavirus crisis, although many critics said his action was too slow and not strict enough.
His admission to hospital and then intensive care in what he later admitted was a close-run brush with death was swiftly followed by the birth of his son Wilfred.
He would, in 2021, tie the knot in Westminster Cathedral with Wilfred’s mother, Carrie Symonds, after presiding over a huge vaccine drive which he saw as key to a return to normality for Britons.
However, the celebrations to mark his two-year anniversary as PM are likely to be muted this weekend after Mr Johnson was alerted to self-isolate after being a close contact of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who himself contracted Covid-19 a week earlier.
