PMI data: UK growth slows sharply in July as Covid-19 'pingdemic' hits

Britain's rapid economic bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic slowed sharply in July, as a new wave of cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules to limit the spread of the disease.
Supermarkets and hauliers say staff shortages are making it hard to restock shelves and deliver goods, and Friday's monthly purchasing managers' index (PMI) data gave the first clear evidence of the scale of the impact.
The IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI dropped to 57.7 in July from 62.2 in June.
A reading above 50 indicates growth in the economy but the reading was the lowest since March and a sharper fall than most economists had forecast in a Reuters poll.
“July saw the UK economy's recent growth spurt stifled by the rising wave of virus infections, which subdued customer demand, disrupted supply chains and caused widespread staff shortages, and also cast a darkening shadow over the outlook,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.
The economy was still on course to expand in the third quarter, but at a slower pace than before, he added.
The British PMI contrasted with the one for the euro zone, which struck its highest since July 2000, and sterling extended losses after the data.
Britain's economy has rebounded after its nearly 10% slump in 2020, when the country suffered one of the world's heaviest coronavirus death tolls and locked down for longer than many other European nations.
But reopening has created bottlenecks and inflation pressures. Two Bank of England policymakers have suggested an early end to the BoE's bond-buying stimulus.
Friday's PMI data showed a record rise in businesses' costs and a near-record increase in the prices they charged.
However, the weaker-than-expected activity figures are likely to make other policymakers wary of scaling back support next month. The BoE is due to announce its next policy decision on August 5.
“Given today's numbers, the uncertainty around the Delta variant and the impact of the end of the Job Retention Scheme from September, we expect the Bank to stick to its current course,” Willem Sels, chief investment officer at HSBC's wealth management division, said.
Consumers see clouds ahead
The slower growth in business activity seen in the PMI survey – conducted July 12-21 – contrasted with a return to pre-pandemic consumer confidence levels in a survey by market researchers GfK published earlier on Friday.
However, households did express greater concern about the economic outlook than a month earlier, due to worries about Covid-19 variants, rising inflation and reduced furlough support.
Other figures showed retail sales volumes rose 0.5% in June to stand 9.5% above pre-pandemic levels, bolstered by a jump in food and drink during the Euro 2020 soccer tournament.
Monday marked the end of most Covid-19 restrictions on businesses in England, with nightclubs allowed to reopen, mask-wearing requirements largely scrapped and capacity restrictions lifted for pubs, restaurants and shops.
But the reopening has been questioned by critics of the government, coming just as cases are rising again.
The latest wave of infections led to more than 600,000 people in England and Wales being told to self-isolate last week because they were close contacts of people who tested positive and were “pinged” by a government app.
Businesses want the government to bring forward the scheduled August 16 lifting of that requirement for workers who are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus. The government said it would exempt up to 10,000 workers in food supply chains.
The fall in the PMI was greatest in the services sector, especially among transport and hospitality firms.
Orders growth was the weakest since February and business optimism fell to its lowest since October 2020, before news of effective Covid-19 vaccines. Brexit-related trade frictions also hurt business morale and new orders.
Con Coughlin: Lebanon's political crisis should make Iran very nervous
Mina Al-Oraibi: Beirut's suffering is the result of a failed political system
Michael Young: From one crisis to the next, where is Lebanon headed?
National Editorial: World trade has started to look inwards
Callum Patton: ‘Arrival of Asian century’ has eclipsed US
Robin Mills: Importance of China's energy markets clearer
Thomas Harding: Johnson and Biden on collision course over Northern Ireland
Thomas Harding: Biden victory will rejuvenate America's relations with Europe
Gavin Esler: Can the world continue to trust Britain after move to break law?
Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 290hp
Torque: 340Nm
Price: Dh155,800
On sale: now
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Date Started: May 2015
Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Laundry
Employees: 170
Funding: about $8m
Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures
Sulaiman Hakemy: Why it's important to lose elections
Rashmee Roshan Lall: US race relations in three words
Michael Goldfarb: First debate marks the end of an era
Hussein Ibish: Biden wants America to re-engage with the world. That's a tough sell
Raghida Dergham: Will Biden's 'maximum diplomacy' with Iran work?
Sholto Byrnes: Joe Biden's Irish soul
Gavin Esler: Biden win put Johnson in Catch-22 situation
Con Coughlin: Grandstanding in Turkey leads to terrorism in France
Con Coughlin: The terror threat in Europe remains as potent as ever
Sholto Byrnes: After Charlie Hebdo, is religion dividing the world?
Favourite book: ‘The Art of Learning’ by Josh Waitzkin
Favourite film: Marvel movies
Favourite parkour spot in Dubai: Residence towers in Jumeirah Beach Residence
Name: Yousef Al Bahar
Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994
Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers
1 India 71 per cent
2 New Zealand 70 per cent
3 Australia 69.2 per cent
4 England 64.1 per cent
5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent
6 West Indies 33.3 per cent
7 South Africa 30 per cent
8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent
9 Bangladesh 0
Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting...
Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)
Emirates Animal Welfare Society
Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates
Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends
PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association
Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: ten-speed
Power: 420bhp
Torque: 624Nm
Price: Dh325,125
On sale: Now
