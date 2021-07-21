UK demands new Northern Ireland Brexit deal with Europe

Traffic crossing the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. AP

The UK wants to rewrite its deal with Europe on trading arrangements with Northern Ireland amid a bitter Brexit standoff.

Britain said the protocol was disrupting trade and causing tensions in Northern Ireland which called the 1998 peace agreement into question.

David Frost, a minister overseeing post-Brexit arrangements, told Parliament that the UK would seek a “new balance” through negotiations with Brussels.

Violence in Northern Ireland has awakened fears of past troubles

“There is a growing sense in Northern Ireland that we have not found the right balance, seen in an ongoing febrile political climate, protests and regrettable instances of occasional disorder,” he said.

“We have worked with the EU to try to address these challenges. But overall those discussions have not got to the heart of the problem. Put simply, we cannot go on as we are.”

A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain expected the EU to take time and consider its proposal.

London has angered Brussels since its full withdrawal from the bloc in December by delaying the trade checks that are envisaged under the protocol.

The tensions hung over the G7 summit in last month after EU leaders demanded that the protocol be implemented.

Britain accused Europe of failing to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Trade disruption has led to cases of empty supermarket shelves, and the chairman of retailer Marks and Spencer said in a letter to Mr Frost that his company could no longer ship many products across the Irish Sea.

Mr Frost said the UK would not use a provision known as Article 16 to suspend the protocol, but would call for a standstill in trading arrangements while diplomats seek a new deal.

“These proposals will require significant change to the Northern Ireland Protocol. We do not shy away from that,” he said.

The protocol was drawn up in to avoid border checks on the island of Ireland because of the risk of inflaming sectarian tensions.

It paved the way for Britain to leave the EU last year after a prolonged stalemate over the Irish border.

But it caused fury among unionists in Northern Ireland who say it effectively drew a border between the province and mainland Britain.

Anger over the post-Brexit rules was a contributing factor to a week of unrest in Northern Ireland in April. It contributed to the downfall of Northern Ireland's former first minister Arlene Foster.

Her eventual successor as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, welcomed the call to rewrite the protocol as a "significant first step" which showed that the protocol is "not sustainable".

The spat is being closely watched by Washington, where President Joe Biden has called for the 1998 agreement to be respected.

