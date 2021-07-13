Nigerian doctor barred from EU in Covishield row warns it fuels conspiracy theories

Dr Ifeanyi Nsofor, who fears EU vaccine policies will fuel conspiracy theories, at his office in Abuja, Nigeria. AP

A Nigerian doctor whose two doses of an Indian-made vaccine could deny him a holiday to Europe said the row over the shot risks fostering vaccine conspiracy theories in Africa.

Ifeanyi Nsofor is one of millions of people vaccinated with Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca shot which is manufactured in India and not authorised in the EU.

The vaccine’s widespread use in the international Covax scheme has led to accusations that wealthy countries are discriminating against poorer nations.

Mr Nsofor said it would give rise to claims that the West was handing out second-rate vaccines to developing countries.

“We’re grateful to the EU that they funded Covax, but now they are essentially discriminating against a vaccine that they actively funded and promoted,” Mr Nsofor told the Associated Press.

“This will just give room to all kinds of conspiracy theories that the vaccines we’re getting in Africa are not as good as the ones they have for themselves in the West.”

Known as Covishield, the Indian-made vaccine is the same as the one used in Europe and is listed for emergency use by the World Health Organisation.

But it has not been approved by EU regulators after what Brussels said was a failure by the Indian manufacturers to submit an application earlier in the year.

The European Medicines Agency says that even tiny differences in manufacturing conditions can result in changes in the final product and that it needs to inspect the Indian factories.

It means that EU countries are not obliged to accept travellers vaccinated with Covishield, although individual governments may choose to do so.

A shipment of Covax vaccines is inspected by Unicef staff at an airport in Accra, Ghana. AP

Mr Nsofor hoped to take his family to European destinations such as Paris and Salzburg after a tough year of working during the pandemic.

He said the realisation that he could be barred from Europe was a “rude awakening”.

The family is still deciding where to take its summer holiday and is leaning towards Singapore or East Africa.

“I didn’t realise there were so many layers to vaccine inequity,” Mr Nsofor said.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute of India which produces Covishield, said many Indians have had problems reaching the EU.

While some EU countries say they will accept Covishield, India’s government said that a dozen members of the bloc, including France and Italy, have yet to recognise the shot.

Mesfin Teklu Tessema, director of health at the International Rescue Committee, said a refusal to recognise Covishield was unscientific.

“Vaccines that have met WHO’s threshold should be accepted,” he said. “Otherwise it looks like there’s an element of racism here.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Veere di Wedding

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

match details Wales v Hungary Cardiff City Stadium, kick-off 11.45pm

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



Types of policy Term life insurance: this is the cheapest and most-popular form of life cover. You pay a regular monthly premium for a pre-agreed period, typically anything between five and 25 years, or possibly longer. If you die within that time, the policy will pay a cash lump sum, which is typically tax-free even outside the UAE. If you die after the policy ends, you do not get anything in return. There is no cash-in value at any time. Once you stop paying premiums, cover stops. Whole-of-life insurance: as its name suggests, this type of life cover is designed to run for the rest of your life. You pay regular monthly premiums and in return, get a guaranteed cash lump sum whenever you die. As a result, premiums are typically much higher than one term life insurance, although they do not usually increase with age. In some cases, you have to keep up premiums for as long as you live, although there may be a cut-off period, say, at age 80 but it can go as high as 95. There are penalties if you don’t last the course and you may get a lot less than you paid in. Critical illness cover: this pays a cash lump sum if you suffer from a serious illness such as cancer, heart disease or stroke. Some policies cover as many as 50 different illnesses, although cancer triggers by far the most claims. The payout is designed to cover major financial responsibilities such as a mortgage or children’s education fees if you fall ill and are unable to work. It is cost effective to combine it with life insurance, with the policy paying out once if you either die or suffer a serious illness. Income protection: this pays a replacement income if you fall ill and are unable to continue working. On the best policies, this will continue either until you recover, or reach retirement age. Unlike critical illness cover, policies will typically pay out for stress and musculoskeletal problems such as back trouble.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Results 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Nadhra, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: AF Dars, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Taghzel, Malin Holmberg, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: M’Y Yaromoon, Khalifa Al Neyadi, Jesus Rosales 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (PA) 1,400m; Winner: Hakeem, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

How Sputnik V works

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Suarez 27', Vidal 32', Dembele 35', Messi 78') Sevilla 0 Red cards: Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

