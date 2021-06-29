India's version of AstraZeneca vaccine will not allow for travel to Europe

Covishield used in Covax scheme but remains unapproved by EU regulators

A batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is delivered under the Covax scheme in Mexico. Reuters 
A batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is delivered under the Covax scheme in Mexico. Reuters 

The EU is facing questions from India and Africa after it emerged that a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine offered to developing countries may not allow travellers to enter Europe.

Millions of doses of the vaccine, made and marketed in India under the name Covishield, have been exported around the world under the Covax scheme.

Read More

A nurse prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine under the Covax programme at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Reuters.Covax programme falls 200 million doses behind target

But the doses made by the Serum Institute of India are not automatically valid in Europe because they are not produced at one of the EU’s approved manufacturing sites.

The European Medicines Agency, which approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in January, said it would need a separate application to authorise Covishield.

It means that EU members, which are expected to admit travellers who have had two doses of an approved vaccine, do not have to accept Covishield.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute, said many Indians were facing issues with travel to the EU.

“I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries,” he said.

The African Union said the rules “put at risk the equitable treatment” of people who were vaccinated through the Covax scheme.

The EU is a leading donor to Covax, which aims to vaccinate at least 20 per cent of every country’s population by the end of this year.

“Persons who received Covishield, despite being able to demonstrate proof of vaccination, would continue to be subject to public health restrictions,” the African Union said.

“These developments are concerning given that the Covishield vaccine has been the backbone of the EU-supported Covax contributions.”

Covishield was listed for emergency use by the World Health Organisation in February.

The WHO said it had a “tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world”.

But the EMA said it could only endorse a vaccine if the manufacturing site sought approval from EU inspectors.

“Even tiny differences in the manufacturing conditions can result in differences in the final product,” the agency said.

The list of approved sites for AstraZeneca vaccines includes factories in the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Residents get inoculated with a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in the Dharavi slums in Mumbai on June 29, 2021. / AFP / Punit PARANJPE
Residents get inoculated with a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in the Dharavi slums in Mumbai on June 29, 2021. / AFP / Punit PARANJPE

EU nations decide

Asked if developing countries were being treated unfairly, European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said EU members were free to accept Covishield vaccines should they choose to.

“They explicitly have the option to do so for people who have been vaccinated with a vaccine that received the WHO emergency authorisation,” he said.

Germany’s Health Ministry told The National it would not distinguish between Covishield and other AstraZeneca shots.

However, India is regarded as a high-risk destination because of the spread of the Delta variant and travel to Germany is heavily restricted.

The EMA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as the selected AstraZeneca shots.

In addition to Covishield, countries can choose to accept other vaccines such as Russia’s Sputnik V.

Wealthy countries are under pressure to address an imbalance in vaccination rates between the developed world and poorer nations.

Critics say the Covax scheme faces a shortfall in donations and will not be enough to take developing countries to herd immunity.

Covishield doses will make up about 550 million of the vaccines made available to Covax in 2021.

The vaccine accounts for 88 per cent of the doses handed out so far in India, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines.

The EU last month unveiled separate plans to donate 100 million doses directly to poorer countries by the end of the year.

Updated: June 29, 2021 02:53 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Alice on the doorstep of her new home on the West Sussex border, after an eight-month journey to buy a home in the UK. Martin Bamford for The National 

Why the stamp duty holiday almost cost my family our dream English home

Property
File photo: John McAfee, co-founder of McAfee Crypto Team and CEO of Luxcore and founder of McAfee Antivirus, speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in St Julian's, Malta November 1, 2018. Reuters

Tests show John McAfee took his own life in Spanish prison cell, reports say

World
A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Rommel Fernandez football stadium's parking lot, in Panama City, on Monday, June 28, 2021. AP

How effective are Covid-19 vaccines at beating the Delta variant?

Health
Planting trees must be accompanied by short-term reductions in carbon emissions, experts say. AFP 

Planting one trillion trees 'no silver bullet' for climate change

Europe
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world