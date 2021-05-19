EU opens doors to vaccinated tourists and lowers bar for 'white list' countries

EU ambassadors agreed to open the bloc's doors to immunised people and loosen the requirements for countries to be included on its travel "white list".

The list includes only a few non-member states, and all have extremely low Covid-19 infection rates.

But on Wednesday, ambassadors approved a proposal by the European Commission to make it easier for non-EU countries to join the list.

Under the plan, the maximum permitted 14-day infection rate per 100,000 people would be raised from 25 to 75.

The UK’s latest figure was 44, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). It was 176 in the US.

In drawing up the final list, EU policymakers could also consider variants of concern, the level of testing and whether the trend is stable or decreasing.

Germany last week returned the UK to its list of high-risk areas because of the spread of the B.1.617.2 Covid-19 variant first identified in India.

Visitors from countries not on the list will still be able to travel to Europe if they have been fully immunised with an EU-approved product.

The vaccines approved by the bloc’s regulators are those by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The European Medicines Agency has yet to give a verdict on Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccines, which are in use in Hungary.

Under plans for a digital health certificate, individual countries will be allowed to admit visitors immunised with vaccines not approved by the EU.

The bloc’s 27 EU governments will have the final word on whether to scrap testing or quarantine requirements.

🆕#COVID19 | Updates to Council recommendation on travel restrictions from third countries into the EU



➡️certain waivers for vaccinated persons

➡️easing the criteria to lift restrictions for third countries

➡️emergency brake mechanism to react to variants of interest or concern — Ana Ascenção e Silva (@AnaAscencao) May 19, 2021

EU poised to expand its ‘white list’

A new list of safe countries will be drawn up once the new criteria have been signed off by the European Council, which is expected to happen this week.

The current list has only seven destinations – Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, plus China, if it agrees to reciprocate.

The ECDC will give advice on the updated country list, which The National understands could be published early next week.

Once countries are on the list, the EU recommends to its member states that they should make international travel easier for visitors from those nations.

The European Council “will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions” for vaccinated people, said European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand.

“The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted,” he said.

Visitors from England are restricted by the UK government's traffic-light system for international travel.

Only a few countries are on the UK's green list, and the only major tourist destination is Portugal.

The Commission’s proposal envisages an emergency brake mechanism to protect the bloc from dangerous new variants of the virus.

Businesses in Europe are reopening, and bars, hotels and restaurants are worried about the summer tourist trade.

Much of the continent imposed restrictions in March and April to cope with a third wave of the virus, prolonging the misery for the battered tourist industry.

Tourism is an important part of the economies of southern European countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal.

European tourism chiefs said this month the industry may not fully recover from the pandemic until 2024.

Some member states, including Greece, already admit vaccinated tourists without requiring them to quarantine on arrival.

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

