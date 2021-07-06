Nine arrested in France in €2m immigration fraud probe

Nine people were arrested in Moldova and France for a €2 million immigration fraud. Europol

A major police operation has taken place across France and Moldova to break up a €2 million ($2.3m) immigration fraud scheme.

A criminal gang was recruiting Moldovan citizens to apply fraudulently to a new grant scheme set up by French authorities to help them resettle.

The Migration Co-Development Programme in Moldova was established to assist the social and economic reintegration of Moldovan migrants who volunteered to return to Moldova from France.

Hundreds of officers from Europe's crime agency Europol, the French National Gendarmerie and the Moldovan Border Police raided dozens of homes in the early hours of June 28.

Europol, the French National Gendarmerie and the Moldovan Border Police joined forces to carry out the raids.

Seven homes were searched in Paris and 25 in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

Eight Moldovan citizens and one French citizen were arrested over their alleged involvement in the scheme which has swindled the French authorities of more than €2m.

"The investigation uncovered the complex scheme set up by this organised crime group," Europol said.

"The criminals recruited more than 1,000 Moldovan nationals to apply under false pretences to a programme funded by the French Office for Immigration and Integration and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The criminals would transport the recruits to Paris by bus, where they would apply for financial support under the programme using forged documents.

"They would then travel immediately back to Moldova, receiving between €700 and €1,350 for their participation in the scheme."

The criminals would then take the rest of the financial support, receiving between €5,000 and €7,000 per fake application, Europol said.

