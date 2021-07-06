Discrimination conviction of politician Geert Wilders upheld

The discrimination conviction of far-right politician Geert Wilders has been upheld by the Dutch Supreme Court.

Wilders, known for his anti-Islamic rhetoric, was convicted of insulting Moroccans as a group in 2014.

He called the trial politically motivated and demanded a retrial of his case after an appeals court last year upheld his conviction. No prison sentence or fine was imposed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said his remarks were “unnecessarily hurtful” and crossed the boundaries of free speech.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Wilders said he was the victim of a “witch hunt” and a broken legal system.

“They want to shut me up but I will never be silent," he said.

Wilders was convicted of insulting Moroccans as a group at a campaign rally, when he led supporters in asking whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the country.

“Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!” his supporters chanted. “We're going to take care of that,” Wilders told them.

Wilders, 57, is one of Europe's most prominent far-right leaders and has been a leading figure in shaping the immigration debate in the Netherlands over the past decade, although he has never been in government.

His Freedom Party (PVV) is the third largest in the Dutch Parliament and remained the main opposition party at general elections in March.