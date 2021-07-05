Boris Johnson to 'restore freedoms' and call time on Covid restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a plan to remove remaining Covid-19 restrictions on July 19 while urging the British public to “exercise judgment when going about our lives”.

At a press conference later on Monday, Mr Johnson will say he plans to “restore people’s freedoms” in two weeks’ time, with social distancing rules scrapped, face masks no longer compulsory, people no longer required to use QR codes and large events in full swing, with no intention to use vaccine passports.

The move will mark a shift toward handing responsibility to citizens to manage the risks themselves after 16 months of unprecedented government intervention to bring the virus under control.

Read more Top UK universities cover hotel quarantine costs for foreign students

Mr Johnson is expected to say people must learn to live with Covid-19 as they already do with the flu, meaning infections will rise but hospital admissions and deaths will be limited due to vaccine protection.

“Thanks to the successful roll out of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our roadmap,” he said ahead of the announcement.

“Today we will set out how we can restore people’s freedoms when we reach step 4. But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks.

“As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid when going about our lives.”

Care Minister Helen Whately said on Monday the final unlocking means life in England will be “much more normal”.

“The vaccination programme has really weakened the weak between people catching the virus, ending up in hospital and sadly the risk of dying”, she told Sky News.

“We do anticipate infections will rise as we open up more and people go about life more like normal, but the important thing is more people getting vaccinated.”

Newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who is considered more hawkish on the easing of rules than his predecessor Matt Hancock, will set out the changes in Parliament ahead of Mr Johnson’s press conference.

Some scientists advising the government have criticised plans to remove the mask mandate.

Prof Stephen Reicher from the University of St Andrews in Scotland said he was worried that ministers appeared to be “unconcerned at levels of infection”.

“It is frightening to have a 'Health' Secretary who wants to make all protections a matter of personal choice when the key message of the pandemic is "this isn't an 'I' thing, it's a 'we' thing", he wrote on Twitter.

“Your behaviour affects my health.”

Above all, it is frightening to have a 'Health' Secretary who wants to make all protections a matter of personal choice when the key message of the pandemic is "this isn't an 'I' thing, it's a 'we' thing. Your behaviour affects my health. Get your head around the 'we' concept". — Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) July 4, 2021

Prof Susan Michie from University College London was also critical.

"Allowing community transmission to surge is like building new 'variant factories' at a very fast rate", she said.

Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, was more optimistic about the easing of restrictions.

“I think we will reach a point where it’s increasingly difficult, if this link between the cases and the hospitalisations and deaths remains extremely weak or broken, where we can’t get back to normal”, he told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme on Monday.

“Clearly with infections if you want to completely stop them the only way to do that is to stay at home - and we can’t go on like that.”

The British Medical Association at the weekend urged the government to maintain some restrictions owing to an "alarming" increase in the number of Covid cases driven by the Delta variant, which are nearly at 30,000 a day.

However, the take-up of vaccines in Britain has been strong, with 86 per cent of adults receiving a first dose and 64 per cent receiving two doses as of Sunday.

Data from Public Health England shows that vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospital admissions from the Delta variant, the government said.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday face masks would no longer be mandatory after the final step in lockdown easing.