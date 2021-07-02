British PM Boris Johnson lays on royal welcome for Angela Merkel on her final UK visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, speak to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie at a G7 reception in south-west England on June 11, 2021. AFP

Departing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will address Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet during a visit to Britain on Friday, the first time a foreign leader has done so in almost 25 years.

Mrs Merkel's visit is regarded in London as a chance to shore up diplomatic relations with its second-biggest trading partner after years of wrangling over Britain's exit from the EU.

Mr Johnson will host her at his Chequers country residence, where discussions will include pandemic travel arrangements.

Mrs Merkel has pushed for tougher EU-wide restrictions on travellers arriving from Britain, which is experiencing a surge in cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Mr Johnson's office said she would be the first foreign leader to address the British Cabinet since US president Bill Clinton in 1997, at the invitation of prime minister Tony Blair.

He praised the effect that Mrs Merkel, who plans to stand down after a September 26 election, has had on bilateral relations.

"Over the 16 years of Chancellor Merkel’s tenure, the UK-Germany relationship has been re-energised and reinvigorated for a new era," Mr Johnson said.

Germany imposes a 14-day quarantine period on British travellers.

The debate on travel arrangements has raised questions about whether London should remain the site of the final three matches of football's European Championships.

The two leaders are expected to agree to a number of initiatives, ranging from an annual joint meeting of British and German cabinets to cultural and youth exchange programmes.

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Example heady Blah blah blah

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.