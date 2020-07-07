Turkey delivers hand sanitiser snub to EU's Borrell after rejecting European pleas

Mr Borrell's visit to Ankara came amid heightened tensions over Turkey's actions in the Mediterranean. EPA

Turkey is accused of a calculated insult to Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, by presenting him with a bottle of hand sanitiser in a wooden box during a two-day visit to Ankara.

The high representative for foreign affairs had rebuked Turkey over its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and its deepening crisis with France.

After encountering Turkish pushback at a news conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mr Borrell looked stunned when his host handed him the gift.

Analysts said it was a pointed gesture in line with Turkey’s increasingly assertive foreign policy.

“In a quest to assert its national sovereignty, Ankara is willing to deploy symbolic insult in conducting its diplomacy,” wrote Sinem Adar, an associate at the German Institute of International and Security Affairs.

“The gift-giving performance at the end of the press conference is an example of this.”

Mr Borrell has been reluctant to take up a French push for sanctions against Turkey.

Paris last month accused Turkish naval vessels of aggressive behaviour towards one of its frigates which was assigned to stop arms smuggling to Tripoli.

The Turkish declaration of a maritime zone shared with Libya, meanwhile, infringes the territorial waters of countries, especially Cyprus. Ankara has refused to engage with pleas for dialogue.

“It’s time to create a way forward, conducive to confidence building, dialogue, good neighbourhood relations, stability and security,” Mr Borrell said. “This cannot be done by unilateral actions.

“Currently, the situation is far from being ideal. We have a mutual interest to get out of this situation and chart a new and positive trajectory.”

Mr Borrell also met Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, who last week met his country’s allies in Tripoli.

Turkey has sent extremist fighters and weapons to territory controlled by the Government of National Accord.

With the EU set to discuss widening sanctions on Turkey at a meeting next week, Mr Borrell called for Ankara to respect Nato missions in the Mediterranean after the clash with the French.

“It’s not acceptable that between the navies of two [Nato] members these kinds of situations can happen,” he said.

Mr Borrell pressed for an overhaul of a 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU, in which €3 billion (Dh12.42bn/$3.38bn) was given to Ankara to curb the flow of migrants from Turkey to Europe.

The arrangement unravelled in late February, when Turkey opened its border to Greece for migrants and refugees.

Greek forces retaliated, leading to scenes of chaos and violence, the deaths of at least two migrants and hundreds of injuries.

France is pulling out of a Nato maritime security mission in the Mediterranean maritime until it gets a response to its concerns over the behaviour of fellow member Turkey. AFP

Ankara has rebuffed EU demands for a renewed commitment to the deal, claiming Brussels was siding with Greece in a localised dispute.

Mr Cavusoglu said Turkey would not accept a revision of the agreement with new conditions, such as concessions on Cyprus.

Last week, France temporarily suspended its role in a Nato maritime security operation after it accused Turkey of breaching a UN arms embargo in Libya, where the two countries support different sides.

It followed the dispute on whether a Turkish naval radar “lit up” a French frigate in June.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

