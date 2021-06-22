US to miss 70% July 4 vaccination goal as Delta variant spreads

Highly transmissible mutation has doubled US cases over the past two weeks

The spread of the Delta variant has led to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the US in the days before the Fourth of July holiday. AFP
The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, first discovered in India, poses the greatest threat to the US effort to eradicate Covid-19 in its borders, said infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call.

The transmissibility of the Delta variant "is unquestionably greater" than the original variant of Covid-19, Dr Fauci said.

He added that "it is associated with an increased disease severity".

Delta represents more than 20 per cent of coronavirus infections recorded in the US in the last two weeks, or double what it was when the Centres for Disease Control last reported on the variant’s presence two weeks ago.

Dr Fauci said that the US could be following in the footsteps of the UK, where the variant has become the dominant strain due to its rapid spread among young people.

The variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organisation's chief scientist said on Friday.

Dr Fauci stated that the vaccines authorised for use in the US, including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are effective against the new variant.

"We have the tools, so let's use them and crush the outbreak," Dr Fauci said.

The US is falling short of President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of adults by July 4 and another few weeks will be needed to hit that target, White House Covid-19 senior adviser Jeffrey Zients said during the press call.

Mr Zients added that he expects 70 per cent of adults over 27 years of age will have had at least one shot by July 4.

Despite missing the US Independence Day goal, Mr Zients said the administration had "succeeded beyond our highest expectations" in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal.

"Instead of just small backyard gatherings, America is getting ready for a truly historic Fourth of July, with large celebrations planned in communities across the country," he said.

He added the White House will invite 1,000 people, including military and front-line workers, to celebrate the holiday at an outdoor party.

“The endgame is to go well beyond that, beyond July 4, into the summer and beyond, with the ultimate goal of crushing the outbreak completely in the United States,” Dr Fauci said.

More than 150 million people in the US, or more than 45 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated, the latest federal data shows.

The Delta variant contributed to a severe outbreak of Covid-19 in India in April and May that overwhelmed health services in the country and killed hundreds of thousands.

Published: June 23, 2021 12:41 AM

