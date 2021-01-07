Storming the Capitol: How the world’s media reacted - in pictures
Take a look at newspaper front pages from around the world and how they covered Donald Trump's supporters storming the US Capitol building
The National
Jan 7, 2021
Updated: January 7th 2021, 2:38 PM
Americas
US elections
World
United States
EDITOR'S PICKS
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court
US
Mexico's elite 'moles' respond to Miami disaster
US
Canadian heatwave claims at least 233 lives as temperatures hit 49°C
The Americas
Vaccines are key to Abu Dhabi's new normal
Editorial
Aldar unveils new villa project on Saadiyat Island
Property