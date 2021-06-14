Illinois chemical factory explodes leading to mass evacuation

Homes and businesses evacuated as plant erupts in large fireball, sending thick black smoke into sky

An explosion at a northern Illinois chemical plant on Monday morning started large fires that sent flames and plumes of thick black smoke high into the air with debris raining on to the ground, prompting an evacuation.

After 7am, emergency crews rushed to the scene of the fire near Rockton, north-west of Chicago, at Chemtool, a company that makes lubricants, grease products and other fluids.

The company says it is the largest maker of grease in the Americas.

Rockton Fire Department Chief Kirk Wilson said about 70 employees who were at the plant when firefighters arrived had been able to leave the building safely, but that one firefighter had suffered a minor injury.

Chemtool’s parent company, Lubrizol, later said there were closer to 50 employees present when the plant was evacuated.

Read More

The fire at a petrol station near the Russian city of Novosibirsk left 33 people injured. EPARussian petrol station fire sends fireballs into the sky

US plans to auction offshore wind power leases amid clean energy push

Keystone pipeline cancelled after Biden blocks permit

After reports that the plumes of smoke were so big they were being picked up on weather radar, the Rockton Police Department posted an alert at 8.46am.

It said that fire officials had ordered a mandatory evacuation near the plant, with people told to leave homes and businesses and await further instructions.

“At this point in time there is no danger to air quality at ground level,” Mr Wilson said.

He said firefighters stopped using water to extinguish the blaze because they did not want the run-off to enter the nearby Rock River.

“We don’t want an environmental nightmare to occur,” Mr Wilson said.

It could be “several days” before the fluids that caught fire burn out, he said.

Crews from about 40 fire departments that responded to the blaze fanned out to deal with spot fires, grass fires and burning debris that the wind pushed into the community.

Mr Wilson said those fires were caused by burning pieces of cardboard boxes and chunks of wooden pallets, not chemicals falling from the sky.

Trisha Diduch, the planning and development administrator for Rockton, said she estimated that about 1,000 people were affected by evacuation order.

One of those residents, Alyssa King, said that after she walked outside to see black smoke and “small chunks of the building” falling from the sky, she called a police non-emergency line.

“You gotta go,” Ms King was told.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

“We have confirmed all on site are safe and accounted for," Chemtool said.

"Our concern right now is for the safety of all our employees and the surrounding community.

A plume of black smoke hangs above a Chemtool factory following an explosion in Rockton, Illinois, US. WLS / SBC 7 Chicago
The fire after an explosion at the Chemtool factory in Illinois, US. WLS / SBC 7 Chicago

“We do not yet know what caused this incident, but we will be working with local authorities and with our own risk-management team to determine what happened and identify any corrective actions."

Ms King, who lives in an apartment about a kilometre from the site, said she woke to what sounded like slamming doors.

“It woke me up. It was shaking the whole apartment building,” said Ms King, who had been at home with her daughter, 8.

They went to her mother’s house about 3km away and Ms King returned to the apartment to collect the family’s rabbit, Oreo.

As she drove near the plant, she saw smouldering embers along the roadway, there was “burnt material” all over the yard of the apartment building, and there was a chemical smell in the air, she said.

“It was awful,” Ms King said. “I’m terrified I won’t have a home to go back to.”

US Environmental Protection Agency investigators from Chicago were headed to the scene and would issue a statement later Monday, spokeswoman Rachel Bassler said.

The team will co-ordinate with the Illinois EPA, which also was sending a team, spokeswoman Kim Biggs said.

Rockton is in Winnebago County, near the Wisconsin border, about 150 kilometres north-west of Chicago.

Updated: June 15, 2021 03:24 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Filmgoers watch the premiere of 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Brookfield Place in New York. AP

New York City to hold ticker-tape parade for pandemic front-line workers

The Americas
Clockwise from top left, the new coalition is made up of: Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid; Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett; New Hope, led by Gideon Sa'ar; Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman; the Israeli Labour Party, led by Merav Michaeli; Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas; Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz; and Meretz, led by Nitzan Horowitz. AFP 

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

MENA
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said his company would resume accepting Bitcoins once its miners use clean energy. Photo: AFP 

Bitcoin rallies after Elon Musk says Tesla will accept cryptocurrency when miners use more clean energy

Technology
Actor Ned Beatty has died aged 83. AP

Ned Beatty, 'Deliverance' and 'Network' actor, dies at 83

Film
In the last six months, hackers have targeted US companies running operational networks like the Colonial Pipeline fuel system. Getty

Why US power and water companies are vulnerable to cyber attacks

Business
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez