Russian petrol station fire sends fireballs into the sky

Huge fireballs bloomed into the sky near Russia's third-biggest city on Monday after a petrol station caught fire.

The fire at Akademgorodok, near Novosibirsk, started when a car was being filled with petrol, an employee of the Eurogas petrol station told Russia's state-owned Tass news agency.

It covered an area of more than 800 square metres as fuel tanks exploded, injuring 33 people including two firefighters attempting to put out the blaze. Twenty of them were admitted to hospital.

Videos of the incident shared onlineshow multiple fire balls shooting into the sky as different tanks holding fuel exploded.

Traffic was diverted away from the area and authorities say the fire has been extinguished.