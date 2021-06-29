Coronavirus: Peru implements days out for men and women only

Soldiers check the documents of a man during the start of curfew in Lima, Peru, on April 2, 2020. AP Photo

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has introduced a new measure restricting public movement by gender, as the country tries to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Men will be allowed to leave their homes on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, while women can go outdoors on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

No one is allowed out on Sundays.

Mr Vizcarra said the restrictions would apply until April 12, the original end date to a lockdown he imposed on March 16.

"We have 10 days left, let's make this extra effort to control this disease," he said on Thursday.

Panama announced a similar measure on Monday that went into effect two days later and will last for 15 days.

By Thursday, Peru had recorded just over 1,400 coronavirus cases and 55 deaths.

Mr Vizcarra said the new measure aims to reduce by half the number of people circulating in public at any one time.

"The [existing] control measures have given good results, but not what was hoped for," said Vizcarra.

The restrictions do not apply to people employed in essential services, such as grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and hospitals.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”