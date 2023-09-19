'Alien bodies' examined by Mexican scientists

Mexican doctors conducted laboratory tests on the remains of “two alien bodies” that were displayed before Mexico's congress last week.

The studies carried out on Monday showed the two bodies were part of a single skeleton and not assembled, said Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, director of the Health Sciences Research Institute of the Secretary of the Navy

He also said “there is no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls”.

Jaime Maussan, a ufologist and journalist, told Mexican politicians under oath last week that nearly one third of the mummified objects' DNA was unknown.

Maussan said the pair was found at a UFO crash site in Cusco, Peru. The claim that the two figures were aliens was rebuked by the Peruvian government, which claims the remains are pre-Hispanic objects.

The two mummified objects in question are thought to be more than 1,000 years old, according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Maussan made a similar alien claim in 2017, where he and his research team said they had found five alien mummies in Peru. That theory was later debunked.