Two 'alien bodies' put on display in Mexico's Congress

A pair of what are claimed to be the bodies of alien beings have been displayed at Mexico's Congress.

Jaime Maussan, a ufologist and journalist who led the event, gave evidence before politicians, telling them that nearly a third of the figures' DNA was of unknown origin.

He also showed Mexican politicians and US officials videos of unidentified anomalous phenomenon before the alleged alien bodies were put on display.

The two bodies, displayed in a glass box, have three-fingered hands and no teeth.

Massaun also said the two bodies were found after a UFO crash and later fossilised. Local media reported that the bodies were found in Cusco, Peru, before being shipped to Mexico City.

Carbon dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico said the mummies were more than 1,000 years old.

This is not the first time Massaun has made extraterrestrial claims. In 2017 he was involved in the analysis of what his research team said were five mummies that were found in Peru. That theory was debunked, and the mummified corpses found to be those of human children.

Also in attendance at the event was Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot who testifed before US Congress earlier this year on the subject of UFOs.