Four killed in shooting on beach in Mexico's Cancun

Four people were killed on a beach in Mexico's Caribbean city of Cancun on Monday, authorities said.

Two people were arrested who "apparently are related to drug-dealing activities", said Jose de la Pena, a security official in Quintana Roo state, Cancun.

There was no immediate information on the nationalities or identities of the victims.

Prosecutors originally said three bodies were found in a car park near one of Cancun’s beachside hotels along the Kukulkan Boulevard.

They said later a fourth body was found in nearby undergrowth.

The announcement of the deaths came less that a week after a US tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos.

The incident in the city's hotel zone came as tourists flocked to Mexico's Riviera Maya during the Easter holiday period.

More than 300,000 people have been murdered in Mexico since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

While Quintana Roo is generally considered safer than much of the rest of the country, there has been an increase in violence linked to gang turf wars in recent years, prompting security forces to step up patrols.

In October 2021, two tourists from Germany and India were killed in a shootout between suspected gang members at a restaurant in the resort of Tulum.

The following month, two suspected drug dealers were killed in a shooting that sent tourists in swimsuits fleeing in panic from a beach near Cancun.