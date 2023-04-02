Hot-air balloon fire kills two in Mexico

Victims jumped off the balloon after it caught fire at archaeological site

Hot-air balloons above the Pyramid of the Moon in the pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City. Reuters
Apr 02, 2023
Two people were killed and a girl injured after a hot-air ballooncaught fire and collapsed at an archaeological tourist site north of Mexico City.

A 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman died in the incident on Saturday at the Teotihuacan ruins north of the capital, local authorities said.

A girl, whose age was not given, suffered burns and a broken arm.

The victims jumped out of the balloon's gondola, authorities said.

Footage posted on social media showed the balloon on fire.

It was unclear if there were any other passengers aboard the balloon, which is said to have caught fire near the Pyramid of the Sun.

Man falls to death from hot-air balloon in Israel

Teotihuacan is a popular tourist attraction known for its pyramids dating to the pre-Hispanic era.

Several tour operators offer hot air balloon rides at the site.

Hot air balloon accidents are relatively rare.

Five people died in the US state of New Mexico in 2021 when a hot-air balloon struck power lines, catching fire before crashing into a busy street.

Nineteen people were killed in 2013 after their hot air balloon caught fire and deflated mid-air in Luxor, Egypt.

Several people have since been injured in balloon accidents in the same area.

Rides were grounded in Luxor in September after several balloons drifted near the city's airport.

Updated: April 02, 2023, 8:08 AM
