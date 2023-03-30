Brazil's Bolsonaro will not lead opposition to President Lula

Jair Bolsonaro will not lead the opposition to Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the former president has said.

Mr Bolsonaro said he would collaborate with his political party, the conservative Liberal Party.

“I will not lead any opposition. I will help my party as a person with experience,” Mr Bolsonaro told CNN Brazil in Florida on Wednesday.

Mr Bolsonaro said he planned to travel across Brazil to help his party win local elections next year.

The former president was boarding a flight to Brazil, returning for the first time since losing re-election in October.

Mr Bolsonaro faces five Supreme Court investigations that could land him in prison.

Four investigations are related to alleged crimes during his 2019-2022 term and one is over accusations he incited a riot by supporters who invaded the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court on January 8, protesting against his election loss.

The first investigation was opened in 2020, when Mr Bolsonaro's former justice minister Sergio Moro accused him of interfering in federal police investigations to shield family members from corruption charges.

He is also under investigation for two cases of spreading disinformation — one on Covid-19 and the other on Brazil's electronic voting system.

The final Supreme Court investigation pertains to leaking classified information about a police investigation of a hacker attack on Brazil's electoral authority.

While he was president, Mr Bolsonaro could only be tried by the Supreme Court.

Mr Bolsonaro denies the allegations.

“A prison order can come from nowhere,” he told The Wall Street Journal in February.